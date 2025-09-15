Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels has addressed the recent casting shake-up at the sketch comedy show.

Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner are among the high-profile departures from the show, which has also added five new comedians.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Emmys, Michaels said: “The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations and it’s how it revives itself.

“It’s always hard when people leave, but there’s a time for that and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok.”

He added: “Change is good. The people we’re bringing in, I’m really excited about.”

open image in gallery SNL boss Lorne Michaels says: ‘Change is good’ ( Getty Images )

Asked in an August interview with Puck if he was going to “shake things up” for season 51 after there weren't any major cast departures following the show’s 50th season finale, Michaels, 80, said “yes.”

Shortly after that interview, casting news for Season 51 began rolling out.

The five new cast arrivals include Ben Marshall, who was previously a part of sketch video troupe Please Don’t Destroy, and social media star Veronika Slowikowska.

Marshall joined SNL in 2021 along with John Higgins and Martin Herlihy. They regularly made videos and appeared in sketches on the show. Marshall now officially joins the cast, and Herlihy is believed to be staying on as a writer. Higgins has departed.

Best known for her internet sketches posted on Instagram, Slowikowska’s acting credits include Shane Gillis’ Netflix comedy series Tires and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

open image in gallery Ben Marshall and Veronika Slowikowska are two new faces joining the ‘SNL’ cast ( NBC )

The other new arrivals are Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, and Kam Patterson.

Brennan is best-known for the web series and podcast Roommates-In-Law, while Culhane rose to fame posting sketches on Instagram and TikTok before landing acting credits on show such as The Sex Lives of College Girls, Make Some Noise, and American Vandal.

Patterson’s stand up career has quickly gained traction thanks to his work on Tony Hinchcliffe’s Kill Tony podcast. He’s also slated to appear in the forthcoming Kevin Hart film 72 Hours.

Along with Nwodim and Gardner, the other departures are Devon Walker, Emil Wakim and Michael Longfellow.

open image in gallery Ego Nwodim appearing on SNL's popular Weekend Update segment ( NBC )

In a statement announcing her decision to leave, Nwodim said: “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.

“I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories, and that laughter, with me always.”

She made headlines earlier this year when the audience answered her stand-up persona, Miss Eggy’s question, with an expletive.

SNL Season 51 premieres on October 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.