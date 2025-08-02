Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Loch Ness, a British drama from 2017, is experiencing an unlikely boom in popularity since being added to Netflix.

The series, originally released in the UK under the title The Loch, is currently at the top of the streaming service’s most-watched TV chart.

Loch Ness follows Highlands police officer Annie Redford (Laura Fraser), whose investigation into the murder of a piano teacher puts her on the trail of a serial killer.

Eight years ago, the series premiered on ITV to a mixed reception from audiences and critics. However, since arriving on Netflix in late July, Loch Ness has found a second life among TV viewers.

“Binge watched Loch Ness on Netflix this evening. I thoroughly enjoyed it!” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“Just watched The Loch (Loch Ness in the USA), I'm several years too late as it came out in 2017 but what a fantastic crime-drama and had me hooked,” another viewer wrote. “Found it on Netflix. Highly recommended (also loved the locations, brings back memories of my visit to the loch back in 2014!).”

'Loch Ness' has risen to No 1 on Netflix, eight years after premiering on terrestrial TV ( ITV )

“Loch Ness is so very good,” commented someone else.

However, not everyone was impressed, with one viewer writing: “Guys, I don’t know how this has happened BUT Loch Ness is number one on Netflix. Don’t waste your time. You’re welcome.”

Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) and Don Gilet (Death in Paradise) also starred in the series, which ran for six episodes.

This month will see a number of high-profile films and TV shows arrive on Netflix, including the second season of the Addams Family adaptation Wednesday, and a film based on The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman.

The streamer does, however, continue to remove content from its streaming catalogue as licensing deals expire.

Among the films leaving Netflix this month are the Hunger Games movies, starring Jennifer Lawrence, and a titled that some have branded the most “brutal” film in recent years: 2018’s The Nightingale.

Directed by Jennifer Kent, the filmmaker behind the cult Australian horror The Babadook, The Nightingale follows a young Irish convict in 1825 Tasmania (Aisling Franciosi) who seeks vengeance against colonial oppressors after being the victim of terrible atrocities.

When the film was originally released, it was subject to cinema walkouts over to its graphic portrayal of rape and murder.