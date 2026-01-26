Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones shares health update amid absence from show
‘God is truly remarkable,’ the co-host said in his update
Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones has shared a health update to explain his weekslong absence from the morning news show.
“Hey fam! I want to assure y’all that I’m doing well,” Jones, 33, wrote on social media. “I recently underwent eye surgery and will be returning to work soon. I’ll share the details of my experience with you all in the future.”
He concluded: “God is truly remarkable. Fox has been incredibly supportive throughout this process, ensuring that I receive the best possible care. See y’all soon.”
Fox did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
Jones has been missing from the 6 a.m. show for over 10 days. The broadcaster has been a staple on the morning program since September 2023. He co-hosts the show with Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt.
More to follow...
