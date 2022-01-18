Lauren Graham reveals shocking truth about her Gilmore Girls paychecks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lauren Graham isn’t tired of talking about Gilmore Girls.

The hit TV show that catapulted her to fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Gilmore Girls ran for seven seasons on network television from 2000-2007. It then had a brief four-episode revival on Netflix in 2016.

Graham played Lorelai Gilmore, mom to Rory (Alexis Bledel) and daughter of Emily (Kelly Bishop) for the duration of its run. While Gilmore Girls has long since stopped filming, the Amy Sherman-Palladino-penned comedy-drama has enjoyed a resurgence of popularity among fans streaming the series on Netflix.

“We have definitely reached more people than we were reaching on The WB,” Graham told Jimmy Kimmel this week.

Even with its massive fandom, Gilmore Girls has not been a cash cow for the stars. “There really are no residuals on Netflix,” Graham said. “But I’ve been paid in love and appreciation.”

Gilmore Girls is consistently one of the most-watched shows on Netflix and has been for the decade it’s been available on the streaming platform. Netflix reportedly has Gilmore Girls licensed through 2026, and it’s likely the company will opt to renew.

Lauren Graham (right) and Alexis Bledel played the mother-daughter duo at the center of ‘Gilmore Girls’ ( Warner Bros/Getty )

Graham and Kimmel chatted about her recent birthday festivities, which included tacos and margaritas before the host quickly doubled back to Gilmore Girls.

"I still can't believe you don't get any residuals," Kimmel said.

But Graham was quick to change the topic. “Let’s not talk about it anymore!” she laughed. “I’m in trouble.”

Graham appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her latest show, The Z-Suite, which was recently released on Tubi. The season’s final episode dropped on March 18. The series centers around Graham’s character, Monica, being forced out of her C-Suite job at an ad agency after a disastrous campaign. Three Gen-Z colleagues take her place, prompting Monica to fight her way back to the top.

Its renewal for a second series has not yet been confirmed.