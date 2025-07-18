Severance stars Adam Scott, Ben Stiller lead celebrity outrage over CBS axing The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CBS’ cancelation of its long-running The Late Show franchise, hosted by Stephen Colbert for the last decade, has left not only the public heartbroken and outraged, but Hollywood as well.

Colbert, 61, who’s fronted the talk show since taking over from David Letterman in 2015, shared the network’s decision during Thursday’s broadcast.

“Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May,” the comedian announced, causing the studio audience to boo loudly. “ Yeah, I share your feelings. It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is just all going away.”

The network has since confirmed the news, describing Colbert as “irreplaceable” and insisting the move was a “financial decision” and “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Still, celebrities and high-profile figures, including Severance star Adam Scott and producer/director Ben Stiller, as well as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have lashed out at the decision, with the former calling it “absolute bulls***.”

open image in gallery Stephen Colbert's (middle) late-night show on CBS has been canceled ( Getty )

“Love you Stephen. This is absolute bulls***, and I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of this show,” Scott commented on Instagram.

“Sorry to hear @CBS is canceling one of the best shows they have,” Stiller wrote on X. “Wishing all the people who work so hard on that show all the best @colbertlateshow.”

Meanwhile, Democratic politician Warren, a frequent Colbert guest, questioned CBS’ motives, demanding that “America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

“CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery,” she suggested on X, alongside a clip from Colbert’s show in which he denounced Paramount’s settlement.

“As someone who’s always been a proud employee of this network, I am offended. And I don’t know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company,” the host said in an earlier segment, quipping, “but just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”

open image in gallery Elizabeth Warren questioned CBS's motives behind the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show ( SenWarren/X )

Fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel came to Colbert’s defense, writing in an Instagram Story: “Love you, Stephen. F*** you and all your Sheldons, CBS.” His words appear to be a nod towards the CBS show The Big Bang Theory, which has spawned several spin-offs, including Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage. Another spin-off, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, was announced earlier this month.

“I am so upset about this. I need more information. We love you,” Katie Couric commented on Instagram, while Snow White star Rachel Zegler agreed: “I am extremely sad. I adore you, Stephen.”

“The greatest to ever do it,” Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste added. He additionally shared a clip of Colbert’s monologue to his Instagram Story, alongside a goat and broken heart emoji.

“My admiration and appreciation for you is bottomless. Excited to see what other brilliance you put into the world,” said The 40-Year-Old Virgin director Judd Apatow. In a separate post shared from his Instagram account, the prominent director shared a photo from the time he was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I so admire your endless comedic brilliance and generosity of spirit. Thank you!” Apatow said. “I will miss the show but am excited to see what magic you will create now that you are set free.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air one final season before officially coming to an end in May 2026.