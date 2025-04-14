The Last of Us fans in ‘mourning’ about character detail in season two premiere

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Last of Us season two began on Sunday (13 March) and fans of the video game series are already divided about the introduction of a major character.

The first season garnered 24 Emmy nominations and won eight awards, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Nick Offerman. Now, the post-apocalyptic series is back for its highly anticipated second season, with Kaitlyn Dever joining the cast as Abby.

The seven-episode season sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprising their roles as Joel and Ellie, adapting at least a portion of The Last of Us Part II.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us season two

The episode sees Joel confess to Ellie about his merciless attack on the Fireflies in Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, Abby, a surviving member of the Fireflies has vowed to get revenge on Joel. “Slowly. When we kill him, we kill him slowly,” the character adds.

Abby is an essential character for the season and is involved in a pivotal moment that will change the trajectory of the show in episodes to come.

Fans of the video are fully aware of this but some have questioned bringing in Abby’s motivations so early knowing well that the series is likely to elongate the story of the second game.

open image in gallery Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us ( HBO )

“Not a fan of them revealing the Abby motivation right away,” said one fan on Reddit.

“Not gonna lie I don't like how Abby was introduced,” added a second viewer on X/Twitter.

A third wrote: “One thing I’m mourning is the big reveal that Abby was hunting Joel! That was one of my favourite things to figure out playing the second game. now they’re just telling us and not giving us time to get attached to Abby “

Others though defended the decision. “I thought it was a good idea to show Abby's motivations early on. When the big moment happens later, viewers won't hate Abby as much, and it'll be much easier for them to empathize with her,” one fan enthusiastically wrote.

A second added: “I liked how they introduced Abby. They definitely aren't in any kind of rush to hit all of the highlights this season...”

open image in gallery Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us season two ( HBO )

In a four-star review of the season, The Independent’s Nick Hilton wrote: |Is The Last of Us a great TV show or just a great adaptation of a video game? In truth, it sits somewhere between these positions. Its origins are an unspoken constraint but showrunner Craig Mazin (and Neil Druckmann, the architect of the game, who co-creates this adaptation) have done a fine job translating for the screen. The world has ended over and over, on screens big and small, but it has rarely been as plausible – or compelling – as the barbaric wasteland in the second season of Last of Us.”