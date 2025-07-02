The Last of Us co-creator makes shock exit from hit HBO series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neil Druckmann, who co-created The Last of Us video game and its hit HBO television adaptation, has announced he is departing the show to focus on his games studio.

The 46-year-old writer and programmer co-directed the bestselling 2013 game along with Bruce Straley, along with its 2020 sequel. He co-created the television version alongside Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin.

Druckmann has remained as studio head for Naughty Dog, the company that developed The Last of Us, and announced in a statement posted to Instagram that he will now focus on that role.

Druckmann wrote: “With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.

“Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It’s been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons.

“I’m deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting The Last of Us Part I and the continued adaptation of The Last of Us Part II.”

Neil Druckmann, seen here at a 'The Last Of Us' screening in June 2025, is leaving the hit HBO show ( Getty )

In a statement to Variety, Mazin said: “It’s been a creative dream to work with Neil and bring an adaptation of his brilliant work to life on HBO.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more generous creative partner. As a true fan of Naughty Dog and Neil’s work in video games, I’m beyond excited to play his next game.

“While he focuses on that, I’ll continue to work with our brilliant cast and crew to deliver the show our audience has come to expect. We are so grateful to Neil and Halley Gross for entrusting the incredible story of The Last of Us Part II to us, and we’re just as grateful to the millions of people around the world who tune in.”