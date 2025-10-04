Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From the halls of Drag Race UK history to performing for royalty, drag performer La Voix says that, despite her glittering career, Strictly Come Dancing is set to be her biggest challenge yet.

The 45-year-old celebrity make-up artist from Stockton-on-Tees first shot to fame for competing on the sixth season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK in 2024, where she stole the show with her unique blend of charisma, comedy and cabaret.

Her drag name is French for “The Voice” and though she has been to France only once, the “glamorous” nature of the country stuck with her.

Earning four RuPeter badges, the star, whose real name is Chris Dennis, finished as runner-up, losing out to Kyran Thrax who was eventually crowned winner.

But La Voix’s achievements did not start there. She first appeared on TV as a contestant on the eighth season of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014. Her unique blend of drag performance and orchestral music by The London Gay Big Band earned her a spot in the semi-final with judge Alesha Dixon dubbing her a “force to be reckoned with”.

She went on to appear on the silver screen for the film adaptation of cult classic, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016), as a featured drag artist alongside stars Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders.

Since then, La Voix has hosted her self-titled show: La Voix Meets, where she has interviewed icons including comedians Dawn French and Joanna Lumley as well as actor Su Pollard and outspoken TV personality Vanessa Feltz. She has also had the exclusive opportunity to perform at the British Royal Family’s New Year’s Eve ball for two years in a row.

La Voix was the seventh contestant to be announced on the BBC dancing competition ( BBC )

In 2021, the former BBC Three Counties Radio presenter appeared as a contestant on WOW’s singing competition Queen of the Universe, before switching to mentor on ITV’s Queens for the Night the following year.

Having studied drama at Brunel University and musical theatre at Urdang Academy, La Voix’s other achievements include over 80 appearances on cruise ships while touring and several stints in pantomimes.

But despite her familiarity with TV, films, and celebrities, she says that Strictly is an “institution” that fills her with both excitement and terror.

“I've performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV,” she said.

“Strictly is a national institution and I can't wait to get started. All that's left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here's hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse.”

La Voix headlined Pride in London 2025 alongside Chaka Khan, Eurovision winner JJ and contestant Miriana Conte.

Having worked with celebrities during her career as a make-up artist, she launched her own range of make-up products in June this year. The range includes her signature “Ooh La La” red lipstick.

In 2023, the performer’s tour van was stolen with thousands of pounds of equipment, but it was later brought back without any items missing.

This article was amended on 18 September 2025. It previously inaccurately stated that La Voix was runner-up to The Vivienne on RuPaul’s Drag Race. However, La Voix finished as runner-up to Kyran Thrax in series six.