Rented NYC home was used for NBA-Mafia poker games: feds
The luxurious home in Greenwich Village sold in 2024 for $17 million
A New York townhouse was used to host rigged, illegal high-stakes poker games by alleged members of the American Mafia, according to federal investigators.
The lavish Manhattan home is located at 80 Washington Place in Greenwich Village. Officials say that in 2023 basketball stars and bookies conspired with four of New York’s Five Families to rig poker games at the home with high-tech devices.
The six-story townhouse reportedly sold in 2024 for $17 million.
The allegations unsealed in Brooklyn federal court Thursday accuse Portland Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups and former NBA player Damon Jones of participating in the alleged scheme alongside 30 other defendants.
Beginning in at least 2019, defendants and their co-conspirators “engaged in a complex fraud scheme to rig, or cheat at, illegal poker games” throughout the United States, where high rollers would be enticed to play alongside big names at the tables before they were bilked out of tens of thousands of dollars each game, according to prosecutors.
The defendants, who allegedly cheated victims out of $7.15 million, have been charged with wire fraud, operating an illegal gambling business, money laundering, extortion and armed robbery.
“The fraud is mind-boggling,” FBI director Kash Patel said during a press conference in Brooklyn announcing the charges Thursday.
“This alleged illegal gambling operation hustled unwitting victims out of tens of millions of dollars, and created a financial pipeline for La Cosa Nostra to help fund and facilitate their organized criminal activity,” added FBI New York Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia.
He said the indictment is just the “tip of the iceberg.”
