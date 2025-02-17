Kim Sae-ron’s cause of death revealed after Netflix actor found dead at 24

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Sae-ron's cause of death has been reported as suicide following the South Korean actor’s death on Sunday.

Kim — who was just 24 — was discovered by a friend at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

"We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide," police told reporters, according to the Seoul-basedYonhap News Agency.

She was known recently for performing in the Korean drama series Bloodhounds, released on Netflix in 2023.

However, much of her screen time in the series was reportedly reduced in the wake of a drunk driving incident in May 2022.

A court fined the star 20 million won ($13,850) in April 2023.

Kim Sae-ron appeared in Netflix’s ‘Bloodhounds’ in 2023 ( Netflix )

In a social media post at the time, Kim apologized for her drunk-driving incident, writing: “I had an accident yesterday on May 18, around 8 am in Gangnam, I made a big mistake by being drunk at that time.

“I am also very sorry to the production crew, including fellow actors and staff, for interrupting the production of the work that is being shot and the work that was being prepared.

“Once again, I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience. There is no excuse for this unfortunate incident and I am disappointed and so ashamed of my mistake. I will reflect and reflect again and again so that this never happens again. I'm sorry.”

Kim was born in 2000 and debuted as a child actor in 2009, with appearances in the 2010 action film The Man from Nowhere and the 2012 thriller The Neighbour.

Tributes poured in for Kim on social media, with one fan writing: “This is truly heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to Kim Sae ron’s family, friends, and fans. May she rest in peace, and may those who loved her find strength during this difficult time.”

Another added: “I am still in denial, wishing it was all just a bad dream. Rest in Peace, Kim Sae-ron.”

“The world is just so cruel, people please be kind,” commented someone else on X/Twitter.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.