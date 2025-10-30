Kim Kardashian pushes wild moon landing conspiracy theory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian has openly shared her doubts about whether the 1969 moon landing really happened.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder, 45, claimed the landmark event was faked.

Kardashian’s theory — which has been repeatedly disproven — is that Apollo 11 astronauts, including the late Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, 95, never really went to the Moon: they blasted off into orbit and waited up there while the world watched scenes that were actually filmed in a studio, before coming back down to be falsely hailed as heroes.

Her opinion of the historical event was brought up while speaking to her co-star, Sarah Paulson, on the set of the legal drama All’s Fair, set to premiere on Hulu next week.

“I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one,” Kardashian said, appearing to refer to Armstrong while trying to convince Paulson of the theory.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian claimed she doesn’t believe men ever landed on the moon ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

open image in gallery The Skims founder was explaining her theory to her co-star, Sarah Paulson (left of Kardashian) ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

“Yes, do it,” Paulson replied as her co-star began reading out articles with quotes from the two astronauts.

“This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And [Aldrin] goes, ‘There was no scary moment ’cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t ’cause it didn’t happen.’”

Kardashian alleged that because Aldrin has “gotten old,” his facade has slipped, causing him to reveal the truth without realizing it. “So I think it didn’t happen,” she added.

While Paulson appeared skeptical, she assured Kardashian she would be doing a “massive deep dive” on the theory.

A producer for the reality show later prompted the socialite to confirm her belief in the conspiracy theory.

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake,” she said of the moon landing.

“I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn't happen? There's no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

Social media users have often shared videos of astronaut Aldrin being interviewed by Conan O’Brien, claiming that Aldrin discussing parts of the moon landing broadcasts being animated is proof that it was all faked. He was, in fact, referring to animations used by broadcasters at the time in their coverage of the moon landing, intercut with real footage.

The producer then asked Kardashian how she would respond to anyone who doubted her, but she replied that everyone could do their own research on the subject.

“They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself,” she said.

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.