Fan-favourite Kim Cattrall may have left the Sex and the City franchise years ago, but to the surprise of fans, her character Samantha Jones made an off-screen cameo for the third season of spin-off show, And Just Like That.

Cattrall officially parted ways with the franchise in 2010, after filming wrapped on the second movie based on the popular Noughties series, which follows a group of single New York women as they undergo the trials and tribulations of dating.

The departure came amid rumours of a feud with lead star Sarah Jessica Parker, however fans have missed her character’s unapologetic sexuality and honesty.

Viewers were treated to a little dose of Samantha on Thursday night’s episode (26 June) of And Just Like That, as Carrie (Parker) reached out to Jones for some help.

Asking for some information on her neighbour Duncan Reeves (Jonathan Cake), Carrie contacted Samantha via text.

“What do you know about Duncan Reeves?” she asked, as Samantha responded: “They say he's a lot of fun. Why?”

Carrie told her friend, “He's living under me.” To which Samantha quipped: “I wish he was under me.”

Viewers had mixed reactions to the scene, as one person wrote: “Damn I wish could at least get a lil Samantha Jones voice note or something instead of this weak ass text.”

Another added: “Not another Samantha texting scene UGH #AndJustLikeThat.”

Samantha Jones return left some fans wanting more ( HBO )

Some were left frustrated by the teasing, writing: “Booooo! We don't want to see no damn text messages with Samantha!! It's either she comes on or leave her character be! This is lame!”

“CANNOT DEAL WITH THIS SHOW WE NEED A SAMANTHA JONES SPIN OFF SHOW” added another impatient fan.

However, others were grateful for any reference at all, saying: “Even just literal texts from Samantha make this show better.”

One viewer posted that the character’s role has taken something substantial from the show, saying: “I miss Samantha. Even though I watch every new episode it’s just not giving the same energy as the original show. I love the original even with how outdated, appalling, and annoying it can get. I just wish it had more to it.”

In a three-star review of the third season for The Independent, chief TV critic Nick Hilton called the writing “clunky” but said the show was beginning to “find its groove” and would “please hardcore fans”.