Kevin Hart brutally roasts Diddy and Kanye West in 2025 BET Awards monologue
Hart told the BET Awards crowd there would be ‘no afterparties tonight’
Kevin Hart was skewering celebrities left and right during his opening monologue at the 2025 BET Awards.
On Monday night at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the comedian targeted Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kanye West, and Cardi B while hosting the ceremony.
Although Combs was not directly named, he alluded to the rapper multiple times while telling the audience that there would not be any afterparties because that was where “s*** gets slippery.”
“I’m shutting down the idea of afterparties,” Hart said. “No afterparties tonight. None. Take your asses home after this. That’s why I did it on a Monday. People gotta go to work tomorrow. No afterparties.”
Combs’s infamous afterparties were where his alleged “freak offs” took place at hotels around the world. Combs is currently on trial in New York City facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.
“That’s where s***gets slippery at them goddamn afterparties,” Hart said in his monologue. “We’re learning a lot about people, ain’t we? We’re learning a lot...”
At another point during his speech, Hart told the crowd not to let disgraced rapper West in after his unexpected appearance at the Grammy Awards back in February, where his wife, Bianca Censori, dropped her coat to reveal a “nude” look.
“Oh s***, it’s Kanye. Yep, he says he’s out front, he’s waiting for somebody to invite him in,” Hart joked. “We all saw Sinners, don’t let his ass in here, so he could fight somebody, so he can fight Playboi Carti again, okay? Nobody let Kanye in, no! Not tonight!”
The comedian also addressed a recent viral video of Cardi B and her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, partying on a yacht over Memorial Day weekend. In the video, the NFL player was seen handing out a bag containing an unidentified pink substance.
“No yachts, no boats. Cardi B, no pink stuff. What the f***, none of that stuff,” Hart joked about the video.
Despite the joke about the “WAP” rapper, he later honored her and the work she’s done within her genre of music.
“The women in hip-hop are doing such amazing — I told you guys it’s a matter of giving flowers, so I wanna make sure I celebrate this correctly. Shouts out to Cardi B, shouts out to Meg[an] Thee Stallion. shouts out to Latto, Doechii, just to name a few. You guys are all doing amazing things,” Hart said.
