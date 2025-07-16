Fox News’ Kat Timpf shares health update ahead of planned absence from Gutfeld!

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf has shared why she won’t be seen on the network’s late-night political comedy show, Gutfeld!, for a few weeks.

Timpf, 36, made her return to the program last month, after giving birth in February. However, just hours before going into labor, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She’s since spoken openly about her health on social media.

During Tuesday’s episode of Gutfeld!, Timpf shared another update about her condition, revealing that she’ll be undergoing another surgery.

“When I came back, I said I still had some surgeries to go,” she said. “And my first one’s next week. So I’m going to be out for a couple of weeks. Even with the best-case scenario of breast cancer, [it] can involve quite a road to feeling whole again. So this is the first step in that.”

She explained why she was discussing her upcoming surgery on the show, adding: “Just so the internet can’t come up with theories about where I am. That’s where I am.

Kat Timpf says she’ll be absent from ‘Gutfeld!’ for a couple of weeks because she’s getting surgery ( Getty Images )

“And just thank you everyone for all your support, vibes, and prayers, or however you show that. I really appreciate it,” Timpf concluded. “And I can’t wait to come back soon.”

When she posted the announcement Tuesday on X, she emphasized her gratitude for her fans.

“Huge thanks to those of you who have taken the time to offer me words of kindness and support. I love u all so much,” she tweeted.

Timpf opened up about her breast cancer treatment during her June return to Gutfeld!, after a three-month maternity leave.

“I did cut my tits off. So I am boob-free. I am cancer-free as well. They got everything,” she said, drawing applause from the live studio audience. “So I’m very excited about it. It was a hard thing to go through, and it still is.” At the time, Timpf noted that she still had reconstructive surgeries ahead.

“Tough thing to go through, easy decision to make because I didn’t want to risk my life over a couple of 32As,” she said, before noting that she “loves being a mom.”

She also added that the way the situation with her cancer diagnosis unfolded was “truly insane.”

In February, Timpf shared the harrowing reality of learning about her stage zero breast cancer diagnosis just hours before birthing her first child, a son, with husband Cameron Friscia. The news panelist also revealed at the time that she had to get a double mastectomy “as soon as possible.”

“This is obviously a really crazy difficult unexpected time,” she said in a video posted February 28 on X. Even though she’s been grateful for the support, she’s also been “overwhelmed” with medical advice from her fans.

“Trust me, there’s no one for whom that seems more extreme than me,” she said, referring to her doctors’ order for the double mastectomy. “I find it devastating.” Timpf then reassured her fans that she is receiving excellent medical care, including a “team who is very knowledgeable on this.”

In March, she shared a picture on Instagram from a hospital bed after the surgery.

“Post-op! They’re honestly not much smaller than they were before I got pregnant,” she quipped in the caption of her post, below a “censored” image of her socked feet.