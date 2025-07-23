White House delivers threatening message to The View over Joy Behar’s latest Trump comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has issued a blistering statement in response to Joy Behar’s latest criticisms of President Donald Trump.

During Wednesday’s episode of The View, the panelists addressed Trump’s unfounded accusations that former president Barack Obama “[tried] to lead a coup” to keep him from returning to the Oval Office.

“First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on January 6. Who was that again? That was not Obama,” said co-host Behar, 82, in reference to the infamous 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

“The thing about him is he’s so jealous of Obama,” she claimed, “because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy.”

Reacting to Behar’s comments, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told The Independent: “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The View's Joy Behar criticized President Trump, alleging he is 'so jealous of Obama' ( ABC/Getty )

The White House statement additionally claimed the ABC talk show “hit an all-time low last year,” and that Behar “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.”

A representative for The View later commented on the White House’s remarks about its viewership, telling Entertainment Weekly: “Season to date, The View is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season” and “is up in total viewers and women 18-49, versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years.”

They refrained from directly commenting on the White House’s name-calling of Behar.

The Independent has contacted ABC for comment.

The White House’s threatening statement comes days after Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show was canceled by CBS.

In a sudden and unexpected move, the network axed its long-running late-night franchise, insisting that it was purely a “financial decision” and “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

However, the cancelation came just days after CBS’s parent company Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to Trump after he complained that a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris last year was manipulatively edited.

It also comes at the same time as Paramount’s pending $8.4 billion merger with Skydance, a production company financed by pro-Trump billionaire Larry Ellison and run by his son David, whom the president has personally lauded.

Intense speculation surrounding CBS’s motives has mounted, with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, a frequent Colbert guest, demanding that “America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

Trump himself gloated about Colbert’s firing, posting on Truth Social: “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.”

Colbert has since hit back at the Republican during a recent segment of his talk show, saying: “How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?” Looking into the “Eloquence Cam,” the talk show host did not pull his punches, telling the president: “Go f*** yourself.”

In addition, earlier this month, Trump sued The Wall Street Journal over its publication of an alleged birthday letter he wrote to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The WSJ described the card as a sexually suggestive drawing and containing a reference to “secrets” both men shared. Trump vehemently denied the allegations, and then sued the paper and its owners for $10 billion.