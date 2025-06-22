JK Rowling shares early verdict on first two episodes of Harry Potter HBO series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JK Rowling has heaped praise on the new HBO Harry Potter series after reading the first two episodes.

The TV adaption of Rowling’s seven-book fantasy novel series was confirmed by HBO Max in 2023, with the author on board as an executive producer.

Rowling, 59, delivered her early verdict on the series in a post shared to X on Saturday (21 June).

“I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!” said the author.

In response, one person asked the writer: “So you are not doing the writing for this show?”

“No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers,” clarified Rowling.

In recent months, casting announcements have been made for the series including the lead roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. The core trio will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton, respectively.

open image in gallery JK Rowling heaps praise on early episodes of Harry Potter HBO series ( JK Rowling Twitter )

Paapa Essiedu will also star in the series, taking on the role of Severus Snape, played in the original films by Alan Rickman. Others include Nick Frost as Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

The actors have come under fire from some fans calling for a boycott of the series due to Rowling’s views on transgender people, which many consider transphobic.

John Lithgow – who is playing the new Dumbledore – shared that his friend had sent him a link to an article entitled: “An open letter to John Lithgow: Please walk away from Harry Potter”.

open image in gallery The child actors for the Harry Potter series have been announced ( HBO )

Frost, an actor best known for Shaun of the Dead, gave an interview in which he said that his opinions “don’t align in any way, shape or form” with those of the franchise creator.

HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys previously addressed the subject and how it will impact the TV series.

“The decision to be in business with JK Rowling is not new for us,” said Bloys during an appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast. “We’ve been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from her called CB Strike that we do with the BBC.”

open image in gallery JK Rowling will serve as executive producer on the HBO Harry Potter series ( PA Archive )

“It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them,” he said. “Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”

Bloys added: “Our priority is what’s on the screen. Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority – what’s on screen.

CB Strike is a British crime drama television programme based on the book series Cormoran Strike by JRowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. It stars Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger.

The new Harry Potter series is expected to be released in late 2026 or early 2027, according to Bloys.