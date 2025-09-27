Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JK Rowling has responded to Emma Watson’s recent viral interview by sharing a parody video of the actor’s appearance.

The Harry Potter star, best known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the film adaptations of Rowling’s bestselling novels, sat down for a lengthy interview with podcast host Jay Shetty earlier this week.

Among the topics covered was her rift with Rowling over their differing views on transgender issues.

Watson, along with her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, who played Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, respectively, have been vocal advocates for trans rights. Rowling, meanwhile, has attracted controversy for several comments that have been criticised as transphobic.

On Friday (26 September), Rowling responded to Watson’s interview by sharing a video created by comedian IntelLady, which spoofed the moment in which the actor said she would be open to speaking with Rowling again.

The author praised the comedian’s video, and in her caption wrote: “I’m here for all the spoofs.”

During the sit-down with Shetty, Watson said of their falling-out: “I think the thing I’m most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible.”

The Beauty and the Beast star added that she “will always believe” in having an open dialogue.

“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, means that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with,” Watson said.

“I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish, to come back to our earlier thing. I just don’t think these things are either or. I think it’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with.”

Rowling has previously lashed out at Watson, Radcliffe, and Grint, with whom she once had close relationships.

Emma Watson said she still 'treasures' JK Rowling and the experiences they shared, despite their difference in opinions ( Getty )

Last year, the author, who once stated she would “happily” go to prison for misgendering a transgender person, said she would not forgive the actors for criticising her opinions, telling them to “save their apologies”.

This new interview with Shetty was a rare appearance for Watson, who has not appeared on the big screen since 2019’s Little Women and who has spoken about her dislike of press tours.

Elsewhere during the sit-down, she spoke about trans rights, Palestine, Israel, and the immense scrutiny she faced as a young actor in the spotlight.