Jimmy Kimmel’s band leader and longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III dies at 59
Late night host said the friends were ‘inseparable since I was nine years old’
Cleto Escobedo III, the leader of the house band on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has died at age 59.
Jimmy Kimmel announced the death of Escobedo, his best friend from childhood, with an emotional tribute to the saxophone player.
“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” Kimmel, 57, wrote Tuesday on Instagram.
“To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true.
“Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers,” Kimmel concluded.
