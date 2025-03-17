Jeremy Clarkson ‘reuniting’ with Richard Hammond and James May for new show months after the ‘end’ of their partnership
Trio will appear on screens once again, despite announcing the end last year
Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are set to reunite for a new show, months after announcing the ‘end’ of their partnership.
The trio first worked together on BBC’s Top Gear in 2002 before moving to Amazon for the Prime Video series The Grand Tour.
Last year, a Grand Tour special titled One for the Road served as a swansong for the group’s onscreen partnership, which lasted 22 years, with Clarkson focusing on his farm and pub business. The emotional finale saw the friends and co-hosts look back at their decades-long collaboration.
But it appears it is not the end.
The Not Very Grand Tour is set to be released next month (18 April 2025), according to an announcement by Prime Video. The British Board of Film Classification lists Clarkson, Hammond, and May as cast for the new project. It is directed by long-time collaborator, Phil Churchward, who has also worked on Top Gear and The Grand Tour.
Described as “a motoring comedy documentary series”, one episode titled “The Glory and The Power” is listed on the site. “In this episode, the team celebrate the combustion engine, with a look back at footage from past adventures and test drives,” reads a description.
Industry details on the site show that the segment was produced in July 2024.
Clarkson previously said that the Grand Tour finale would be the last time he would “talk about cars on television” as he is “too old and fat to get into the cars that I like and not interested in driving those I don’t”.
The broadcaster, who also owns a farm and a country pub, said the trio had “thought long and hard about how we should end our 22-year partnership, but in the end we just went to the end of the alphabet” and selected Zimbabwe as a place to set the special.
He added that it “makes the three of us happy” that their working relationship did not disintegrate “in a blizzard of outrage and tabloid headlines”, but was “landed safely and gently”.
Last year, it was reported that Clarkson, Hammond and May had dissolved their production company, declaring solvency and appointing a liquidator to “wind up” their business.
