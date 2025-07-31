Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has announced that his Diddly Squat farm has been rocked by a tuberculosis outbreak.

The TV personality shared the “bad news” from the location at the centre of his Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm on Thursday (31 July).

“We’ve gone down with TB. Everyone here is absolutely devastated,” he wrote on X/Twitter, revealing that “the offending animal is pregnant with twins”.

Clarkson also said that tests for Endgame, the Aberdeen Angus bull featured in his hit show, were “inconclusive”.

Bovine tuberculosis or TV is an infectious respiratory disease of cattle and can also infect badgers, deer, goats and pigs.

The disease is the biggest challenge facing the farming industry today.

“An increasing number of farm families are facing the emotional and financial hardship of a TB breakdown,” Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon TD said in May 2025, urging for “decisive action”.

There are differing beliefs over how to reduce the spread, with government officils believing badgers to be the source of the disease.

However, in 2022, a “landmark” report found that a badger cull did not contribute to a significant fall in levels of tuberculosis in cattle. This led the RSPCA to call for an immediate halt to culling programme.

Jeremy Clarkson ‘devastated’ after Diddly Squat farm is hit with TB outbreak ( Prime Video )

Sources recently told The Independent that, last year, 10,769 badgers were killed, bringing the total killed in 12 years to around 240,000

Despite the government’s scientific chief advising against the action, officials approved a fresh round of badger culling in June 2025.

Clarkson bought the now-famous, 1,000-acre land in 2008 and, after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, he decided to see if he could run it himself – a venture tracked in Clarkson’s Farm.

The series has become one of Prime Video’s most-streamed TV shows and in July 2024, Clarkson extended his business empire by taking over rural country pub The Windmill in Asthall – a “village boozer” on five acres of countryside near Burford.

The purchase of his pub, which is called The Farmer’s Dog, featured in the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm. But Clarkson recently ruled out any similar ventures in the future, telling The Times he is “done with business” as he “doesn’t understand it”.

“I am not motivated by money. I just want a good craic,” he said.