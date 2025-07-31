Jeremy Clarkson ‘absolutely devastated’ after Diddly Squat farm suffers TB outbreak
Bovine tuberculosis is the biggest challenge facing the farming industry today
Jeremy Clarkson has announced that his Diddly Squat farm has been rocked by a tuberculosis outbreak.
The TV personality shared the “bad news” from the location at the centre of his Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm on Thursday (31 July).
“We’ve gone down with TB. Everyone here is absolutely devastated,” he wrote on X/Twitter, revealing that “the offending animal is pregnant with twins”.
Clarkson also said that tests for Endgame, the Aberdeen Angus bull featured in his hit show, were “inconclusive”.
Bovine tuberculosis or TV is an infectious respiratory disease of cattle and can also infect badgers, deer, goats and pigs.
The disease is the biggest challenge facing the farming industry today.
“An increasing number of farm families are facing the emotional and financial hardship of a TB breakdown,” Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon TD said in May 2025, urging for “decisive action”.
There are differing beliefs over how to reduce the spread, with government officils believing badgers to be the source of the disease.
However, in 2022, a “landmark” report found that a badger cull did not contribute to a significant fall in levels of tuberculosis in cattle. This led the RSPCA to call for an immediate halt to culling programme.
Sources recently told The Independent that, last year, 10,769 badgers were killed, bringing the total killed in 12 years to around 240,000
Despite the government’s scientific chief advising against the action, officials approved a fresh round of badger culling in June 2025.
Clarkson bought the now-famous, 1,000-acre land in 2008 and, after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, he decided to see if he could run it himself – a venture tracked in Clarkson’s Farm.
The series has become one of Prime Video’s most-streamed TV shows and in July 2024, Clarkson extended his business empire by taking over rural country pub The Windmill in Asthall – a “village boozer” on five acres of countryside near Burford.
The purchase of his pub, which is called The Farmer’s Dog, featured in the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm. But Clarkson recently ruled out any similar ventures in the future, telling The Times he is “done with business” as he “doesn’t understand it”.
“I am not motivated by money. I just want a good craic,” he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments