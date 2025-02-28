Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has issued an exciting update for fans of Clarkson’s Farm.

The TV personality, who last year cut ties with his Grand Tour co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May, has revealed that the shop accompanying his Diddly Squat farm is reopening after a winter break.

It was previously unknown why the shop was shutting, but Clarkson has revealed that renovations have been taking place at the location, which is co-run by his partner Lisa Hogan, throughout January and February.

During this time, Clarkson opened a pop-up version of the shop at his Oxfordshire pub, The Farmer’s Dog.

He wrote on social media: “The team have been working hard to fix and refresh, just look at the sign, it’s like new.

Giving fans a look at the refurb, Clarkson shared an image showing its updated sign, announcing that the shop would reopen on Saturday (1 March).

“The doors will be open on Saturday and Sunday 09:30-16:30,” he wrote, adding: “Normal hours resume.”

Clarkson’s farming venture is covered in Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm, which first aired in 2021, and follows the former Top Gear host as he attempts to run his 1,000-acre Diddly Squat farm near Chipping Norton.

The 61-year-old bought the land in 2008 and, after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, he decided to see if he could run it himself. In addition, Clarkson opened his pub in August.

In an Instagram video last November, Clarkson confirmed that Clarkson’s Farm had been renewed for a fifth season, with the fourth set to be released soon.

Jeremy Clarkson in ’Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

“Over the years bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements, the birth of the baby Jesus for example,” Clarkson told followers.

Clarkson also announced his retirement from motor shows following the conclusion of The Grand Tour in September 2024 – but it was recently announced that he would be making his unexpected return to the genre.

Earlier this month, Clarkson’s appearance in a forthcoming episode of Car SOS was confirmed.

The TV presenter will feature in a special instalment, alongside hosts Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend, which sees him help repair and restore an old Land Rover Discovery Series 1. The episode will air in March.