Jeremy Clarkson announces release date for Clarksons Farm season four

Jeremy Clarkson has announced a release date for the return of his wholesome reality series Clarkson’s Farm.

The fourth season of the programme, which is set at the former Top Gear host’s Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton, will launch on Prime Video on 23 May. An additional two episodes will air a week later on 30 May, followed by the final two on 6 June.

The season will see the TV presenter and his trusty team – side-kick Kaleb Cooper, wife Lisa Hogan and farmer Gerald Cooper – embrace new adventures with the opening of Clarkson’s latest venture: The Farmer’s Dog pub in Oxfordshire.

After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, viewers will return to a busy period at the farm: Kaleb is on a nationwide tour, Lisa is working on a new product line, while Clarkson is left to run the farm alone.

In Kaleb’s absence, Clarkson must keep Diddly on track and comes up with an idea: he wants to buy a pub. Although his original plan had been to open a Farm to Fork restaurant, Clarkson wants to get back in the council’s good books by drawing crowds away from the farm shop and to a new location.

However, as has been well-documented on social media, Clarkson faces obstacles including red tape, derelict buildings and more.

Back at Diddy Squat, the farming team will navigate the changing weather conditions, the breakdown of the Lamborghini tractor, the arrival of a bull, a pig and a flock of goats.

Clarkson has been documenting the behind-the-scenes trouble that has accompanied the launch of The Farmer’s Dog, and admitted that running pub was harder than he had anticipated.

open image in gallery First look: Jeremy Clarkson behind the bar at his Farmer’s Dog pub in season four of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video / Ellis O'Brien )

In December, Clarkson said online that despite being warned about the high number of pub closures in the UK, how hard it would be to make money by having only a British food menu and finding staff post-Brexit, he believed “it’d all be fine”.

“I was wrong,” he said.

He said it is “galling to see how much effort is required to make so little money on the farm”, adding: “It’s worse at the pub. The customers are coming. There’s no problem there. But turning their visits into a profit is nigh-on impossible.”

open image in gallery First look: Jeremy and Kaleb in season four of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video / Ellis O'Brien )

Clarkson also said in an Instagram post last month that the only thing saving him from “financial ruin” is the fact that they serve Hawkstone lager and Hawkstone cider from his own brewery.

The presenter described the whole process of becoming a pub landlord as “terribly stressful” and said there are many inconveniences that “you don’t think about”.

However, the series in itself has been a huge commercial success for Clarkson and his crew. Since the series first launched in 2021, Clarkson’s helper Kaleb has risen to prominence and has officially become a millionaire, through the launch of his solo live show about his life, The World According to Kaleb, and publishing several books alongside appearing in the Amazon Prime series.

Kaleb had previously revealed that he was earning just 50 pence an hour due to the unpredictable nature of farming costs and profit margins.

Clarkson’s Farm returns on 23 May.