Jennifer Aniston reacts to blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in The Last of Us

Jennifer Aniston reacted with good humor to her unexpected, blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in HBO’s hit video game adaptation The Last of Us.

In the season two premiere of the post-apocalyptic series, Bella Ramsey’s Ellie explores a dilapidated grocery store where she stumbles across an old 2003 People magazine issue featuring Aniston on the cover.

She quickly flips through it, but a distant noise startles her, and she tosses it to the ground.

“Of all things to survive the apocalypse [crying laughing emoji],” wrote the 56-year-old Friends star on her Instagram Story on Tuesday alongside a clip of the scene.

Last month, Aniston, who is good friends with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, sparked romance rumors after the two were spotted having dinner at the Tower Bar in West Hollywood.

Pascal, 50, has since shot down the speculation, telling E! News on the red carpet for the season two premiere of The Last of Us: “We’re friends.”

He clarified that they were not alone on their dinner outing, but were joined by “mutual friends.” “It happens,” he added.

open image in gallery An old ‘People’ magazine cover of Jennifer Aniston made it into season two of ‘The Last of Us' ( Getty Images/HBO )

When asked by an Access Hollywood reporter at the premiere if he was “trying to convince” Aniston to join The Last of Us, Pascal said: “Or I go on her show.”

Aniston currently co-leads Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning news drama The Morning Show, which wrapped production on its forthcoming season four in December.

open image in gallery Aniston laughingly responded to her brief cameo, saying: ‘Of all things to survive the apocalypse’ ( jenniferaniston/Instagram )

“That wouldn’t be a terrible thing,” Pascal joked about joining the cast.

He added: “I would do anything for Jennifer. She’s that person. She’s that person to everyone. It’s just that really.”

The latest episode of The Last of Us, which aired Sunday in the U.S., left viewers distraught as one of the most dreaded moments in TV history came to fruition.

Meanwhile, other fans were left feeling “robbed” after the installment failed to include a key scene shared between Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced) from the video game.

Warning — Minor spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ ahead

In the TV show, Ellie decides to go on patrol with Jesse (Young Mazino), not Dina, as happened in the game.

The change meant that a fan-favorite scene from the game, in which Ellie and Dina discover an old cannabis farm and have sex for the first time on an old sofa, does not occur at this point in the series.

Speaking to The Wrap about the reasons behind the changes, series creator Neil Druckmann explained: “We’re building Jesse up more than we did in the game.

“We wanted to show more of his dynamic with Ellie, and the relationship between Ellie and Dina takes a few different turns throughout the whole season. So if you’re familiar with the game, in that weed grow house, that relationship goes somewhere else that has not happened in the show.”