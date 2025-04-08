Jason Isaacs subtly shades Duke University after school issued White Lotus complaint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Isaacs appeared to subtly take a dig at Duke University at the recent White Lotus season three finale event by showing up in the school’s apparel.

The British actor’s fashion choice comes after the private institution issued a complaint about the show’s use of its branding.

After the fifth episode of Max’s hit show, which featured Isaac’s Timothy Ratliff wearing a Duke t-shirt while contemplating suicide, the North Carolina-based school slammed the series for “simply [going] too far.”

University spokesperson Frank Tramble told Bloomberg the series “not only uses our brand without permission but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far.”

“Suicide is the second-leading cause of death on college campuses,” he added. “As imagery from the show is being shared widely across social media, we are using our brand to promote mental health awareness and remind people that help is available.”

That didn’t stop the 61-year-old actor from arriving at Sunday’s event in Westlake, California, donning a blue t-shirt emblazoned with Duke’s Blue Devil mascot underneath a grey suit blazer.

Isaacs was pictured shrugging and smiling with the university’s emblem on clear display at the event.

Jason Isaacs donned Duke University apparel at the ‘White Lotus’ finale event ( FilmMagic/Getty )

The Independent has contacted Duke University for comment.

Isaacs’s co-stars Aimee Lou Wood, Leslie Bibb, Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenneger, Jon Gries, Sam Nivola, Nicholas Duvernay, Charlotte Le Bon, and Tayme Thapthimthong were also in attendance.

On Saturday, Duke University’s Men’s basketball team lost to the University of Houston Cougars in the semi-finals of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament.

An image from the episode of Timothy holding a gun to his head previously became meme fodder among March Madness fans, with one X user joking that “White Lotus just blessed us w an all-time meme if Duke loses early in the tournament (and for any brutal Duke loss thereafter.”

The post, which has since gone viral, also elicited a reply from Duke: “Suicide is the second-leading cause of death on college campuses. Rivalry is part of March Madness, but some imagery goes too far. If you or someone you know needs support, call or text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.”

In a three-star review of the finale, The Independent’s Adam White argued that the show’s third season “was The White Lotus at its most un-fun.”