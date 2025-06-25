Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Theakston has admitted that he didn’t know what the future held for him during his cancer diagnosis.

In September 2024, the 54-year-old Heart Radio presenter was diagnosed with Stage 1 laryngeal cancer after going for a check-up, prompted by listeners noticing his voice sounded different on the air. He was told he had a one in 10 chance he wouldn’t survive.

After undergoing three operations and four months of vocal therapy, he announced in January that he was cancer free.

Appearing onstage at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) awards on Tuesday evening (24 June) to accept the award for Best Radio Show for his Heart Breakfast show, which he co-hosts with Amanda Holden, Theakston told the crowd that he was uncertain about his future during his diagnosis.

He said: “There have been times in the past 12 months where I haven’t known where I was gonna be, never mind on this stage, so I really appreciate it.”

“We last won this 10 years ago so I’ll see you in 10 years,” he added.

Theakston also made a joke about his co-host Holden, adding: “Thank you very much, as you know my co-host can’t stand the man in the limelight, so you have me and it’s a pleasure to be here.”

Laryngeal cancer is a type of cancer that affects the larynx (the voice box).

According to the NHS, symptoms of laryngeal cancer include a change in your voice, such as sounding hoarse, pain when swallowing, a lump or swelling in your neck, a long-lasting cough or breathlessness, a persistent sore throat or earache and in the most severe cases, difficulty breathing.

open image in gallery Jamie Theakston accepted the award for Best Radio Show at the Television and Radio Industries Club awards on Tuesday ( Getty Images )

In the UK, there are more than 2,000 new cases of laryngeal cancer each year. The condition is more common in people over the age of 60. It’s more common in men than women.

Speaking about his diagnosis in April, Theakston said the news came as an “enormous shock”, since he was expecting doctors to tell him he had a sore throat.

“And when I was told, ‘Oh, it’s probably cancer,’ just, literally, I just didn’t even know what to say. I mean, it just blew my mind. And so then it’s all about statistics. So the first is go, ‘Well, you’ll have a one in 10 chance you won’t survive it,” he said.

“And you kind of go, ‘Oh OK, I’ll take that.’ And then I had to do several surgeries. So, the first surgery wasn’t as successful as we hoped. Had a second surgery, and then a third surgery, and each time, I was doing more and more damage to my vocal cords.”

open image in gallery Jamie Theakston presents the Heart Radio breakfast show on weekdays ( Instagram/@thisisheart )

Theakston said that ahead of his third surgery, he was told there was a one-in-six chance he might not be able to talk again.

He told his Instagram followers: “Nice try cancer, but I’m still here! CANCER FREE.”

His wife, Sophie Theakston, replied: Can’t believe this day has finally come. We prayed it would... Just so proud of you darling.”

The TV presenter began his career presenting Top of the Pops between 1998 and 2003, before moving to Heart Radio in 2005 to present its flagship breakfast show.