James May says he’s had ‘busiest year in decade’ after cutting Clarkson ties

James May says that he is currently experiencing one of the busiest years of his life, less than 12 months after his partnership with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond ended.

In a new interview, May reflected on his attempts to retire, admitting that he has so far failed due to a series of work commitments that have kept him occupied.

The 62-year-old told the i Paper: “I’ve been thinking about my retirement since I was a teenager – 2025 was going to be my trial retirement year, but I’ve been accepted to speak at a couple of history festivals and charity events, I’ve got two TV series, and then I’m doing a live show in Australia, New Zealand and around the UK.”

He continued: “This is the busiest year I’ve had for about a decade. I haven’t had a day off in months.”

open image in gallery Richard Hammond, James May and Jeremy Clarkson appeared on-screen together for 22 years ( Prime Video )

May’s working relationship with Clarkson and Hammond, which began when he joined Top Gear in 2003, came to an end in 2024 when their Prime Video series, The Grand Tour, concluded.

A Grand Tour special titled One for the Road , which aired in September, served as a swansong for the group’s onscreen friendship. The emotional finale saw the friends and co-hosts look back at their decades-long collaboration.

May and Clarkson have both since ventured into hospitality in recent years, with May opening The Royal Oak in Salisbury in 2021, while Clarkson’s Asthall pub, The Farmer’s Dog, opened last summer.

Clarkson has previously admitted he has struggled to make a profit from the business and has responded to backlash from punters who complained about him charging £5.50 for pints.

The 64-year-old, whose pub was largely featured in the latest season of his hit Prime Video show Clarkson’s Farm, recently told The Times that it’ll be his last business venture. “I’m done with business now,” he said. “I am not starting another business as long as I live.”

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson has reinvented his career with ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video / Ellis O'Brien )

Clarkson admitted: “I don’t understand it and am not motivated by money. I just want a good craic.”

Similarly, May told the i Paper that his establishment has also struggled to make a profit: “I have a pub, which is very nice, but it doesn’t make me any money and it never has. We made some gin for my pubs, which we turned into a gin brand. We employ people, and I have to go to America to promote it, but it doesn’t make me any money either.”