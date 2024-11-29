I’m a Celebrity evicts first star of the series
Ant and Dec revealed the person leaving the jungle live on Friday night’s show
I’m a Celebrity has evicted its first star contestant of the 2024 series.
After almost two weeks of watching stars from Reverend Richard Coles to Coleen Rooney in the jungle, the public were able to vote to save their favourite campmate from the first elimination.
Broadcasting live on Friday night (29 November), hosts Ant and Dec revealed that the first celebrity to leave the show was Jane Moore.
Reacting to the news, she said: “Hard work does not get rewarded, let’s put it that way.”
After leaving camp and meeting Ant and Dec, she gave them a “soggy hug”, she said the experience had been “weird and magical”, adding: “People say it’s the best experience of their lives but I wouldn’t say that with all the rain!”
More to follow
