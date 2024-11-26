Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Viewers of I’m a Celebritycalled Maura Higgins “hilarious” after she lost her temper with fellow contestant Jane Moore during their first Bushtucker Trial.

The pair had been chosen to participate in the trial on Tuesday’s episode (26 November) of the ITV show, which involved Loose Women presenter Moore tackling a series of tunnels underwater while reality star Higgins had to crawl through tunnels above ground.

Each section of the Irish Love Islander’s part of the course was filled with a different time of creature or creepy-crawly. Higgins had to make her way through and uncover a series of code words under the dirt to shout down to Moore, who could then use them to unlock stars.

Higgins was clearly terrified, shrieking and breaking down as she was forced to confront snakes, mud crabs and her greatest fear: spiders.

At one point the former boxing ring girl was shouting down the word “boat” but Moore struggled to hear her teammate.

Higgins spelled it out, but Moore couldn’t understand the letter “A”, prompting the former to lose her cool and scream: “’A’ for ‘asshole’!”

Viewers were in hysterics at the altercation, with one fan tweeting: “Maura I love you you WILL be crowned queen of the jungle,” while another added: “Maura is hilarious.”

“Absolute comedy gold,” reads another tweet.

One viewer posted on social media: “Maura, quote of the series there.”

Viewers also berated Moore for her part in the trial; although the journalist stayed cool under pressure, she couldn’t see any of the code keypads that were underwater, meaning many of the stars remained off limits.

Wednesday’s (27 November) trial will be undertaken by singer Tulisa Contostavlos after she received the most votes from the public.