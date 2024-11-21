I’m a Celebrity live: Maura Higgins enters the jungle as Dean McCullough sneaks contraband into the camp
It was revealed on Wednesday’s show that Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles are joining the jungle
The I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! cast are fully settled into jungle life after their fourth day at camp.
On Wednesday night’s show, it was revealed that Love Island favourite Maura Higgins and writer and broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles will be entering the jungle.
Also during the episode, Tulisa Contostavlos said her “life fell apart” after the “Fake Sheikh” setup, and shared her experience of facing prison for an alleged drug deal after the elaborate, expensive, and months-long ruse by an undercover journalist.
Among this year’s other contestants are Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse. Others include McFly singer Danny Jones, McGuigan and Coleen Rooney, who is the show’s highest-paid star in its history.
New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.
The camp is pretty chuffed with Dean’s four stars, which doesn’t bode well for what his campmates think about his jungle skills...
Uh-oh...
Dean made it to containment box number five before calling it quits on the fish guts. To be fair, if you didn’t know that it was fish guts, you’d probably imagine the worst...
Open your eyes!
Am I the only one yelling at the TV for Dean to open his eyes? These tongue challenges are really posing a problem for him.
What would you rather share a confined space with? Crickets, cockroaches, and mealworms OR two lizards OR snakes...
Can we all agree to stop voting for Dean?
Gearing up to watch yet another trial from Dean #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/MMdz4UZ4aL— I'm A Celeb 2024 (@ImACeleb24) November 21, 2024
Dean is hoping for just one star... What’s the saying again? Aim low to avoid disappointment.
Third Bushtucker Trial in three days!
Can you believe it? Dean can’t catch a break... hopefully he fares better tonight than he did yesterday (zero stars...)
Lethal lab...
I hope that off-limits tea has given Dean some much-needed confidence going into the dreaded “Lethal Lab” challenge...
“I really want to smash this trial today... because I have to,” says the radio presenter.
