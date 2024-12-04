Coleen Rooney seen by medic during gruesome I’m a Celebrity challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Coleen Rooney experienced a brief medical scare when a cockroach entered her ear during a challenge while on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The TV personality and wife of footballer Wayne Rooney was competing in the Arcade of Agony challenge, which saw the contestants tasked with retrieving tickets and golden stars that were hidden in fish guts while insects were poured over their heads.

Rooney was off to a flying start as the first celebrity to retrieve a coin. She then retrieved a star hidden inside one of the balls.

But when time ran out, Rooney came out of the booth and said: “I’ve got one in my ear!”

As a medic arrived to take a closer look and remove the insect from her ear using a syringe, the critter crawled out of her ear as host Ant looked on, saying: “Oh my god! It just jumped out!”

Meanwhile, Rooney seemed unphased by the ordeal, and swiftly moved on, saying: “I’m fine.”

Viewers were left astounded by her response to the stressful moment, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “Coleen wasn’t even bothered by the bug in her ear. Queen.”

Another branded the moment their “worst nightmare”.

“Coleen dealt with that bug in her ear like an absolute boss,” said another, as one person added: “How was Coleen so calm with that in her ear?!?!?!

Rooney was competing for a place in the Cyclone challenge, which will determine who goes into the final.

open image in gallery Rooney on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

She has remained in the competition while four contestants have already been eliminated from the jungle. The latest person to be evicted was presenter Melvin Odoom, who left camp during Tuesday night’s show.

His departure follows N Dubz star and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos’s shock exit on Monday (2 December).

open image in gallery Coleen Rooney on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

Loose Women starJane Moore and Dean McCullough were the first and second contestants to leave the jungle.

The eliminations will continue throughout the week ahead of the finale on Sunday (8 December), which will see one of the remaining stars crowned king or queen of the jungle, following in the footsteps of last year’s winner, footballer Jill Scott.

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! air nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX