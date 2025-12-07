I’m a Celebrity 2025 winner crowned in emotional finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

YouTuber Angryginge has been crowned the winner of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2025.

Celebs Go Dating host Tom Read Wilson finished second while former EastEnders actor Shona McGarty finished third.

In his exit interview Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, said I'm a Celebrity was harder than he expected. "Nobody warned me," he said. "No one said it was going to be that hard. I'm so glad I done it though."

Former EastEnders actor Shona McGarty finished in third place. During her exit interview the 34-year-old said she saw herself as an "older sister" to fellow campmate Aitch. The actor sensed his vulnerability despite his "rapper thing" persona. "To be completely honest, when he came in, this rapper thing coming on, mega and all that, underneath it all, I could tell he was quite scared of the whole experience," she explained. "He's normal, he's down to earth, we've had a similar upbringing. I felt like older sister and I wanted to protect him."

McGarty also addressed her brief reign as camp leader, ended by the "butter scandal." She sniggered when Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly mentioned her "very brief" tenure. "I saw my opportunity and I took it," she admitted. Asked if losing her throne was worth it, she replied: "It was." She then hinted at others' culpability: "No, I thought maybe it was Alex and she forgot to tell me there was butter in the trunk. She had salt, pepper... Ginge, he got away with murder."

open image in gallery Tom and Ginge during the ‘I'm a Celebrity’ final ( ITV )

During Sunday’s episode, the three remaining stars successfully navigated their final unique Bushtucker Trial, securing a lavish 12-star banquet for their campmates.

Shona was first, tackling 'Rat Race'. Strapped into a tight, confined box, she had eight minutes to retrieve four stars using only her mouth while surrounded by rats and insects.

Next, Tom faced 'Bushtucker Bonanza', a culinary ordeal. Seated at a huge dining table, he had to consume four bizarre dishes for three main courses and a drink. His first, a fermented duck egg and scorpion, saw him make a show first by ingesting the entire egg. A stunned Ant exclaimed, "Oh! We’ve never had that! 25 years and no one's ever popped it in whole." He then consumed a camel’s brain, a pig’s vagina, and a huntsman spider, successfully completing the challenge.

Finally, Ginge braved 'Helmets of Hell'. He encountered mealworms and toads; crickets, cockroaches, and lizards; scorpions and snakes; and finally, rats and, to his declared horror, spiders. Ginge triumphed, securing all four stars and winning desserts and a drink for the camp.

That evening, the three celebrities indulged in their lavish meals. Shona opted for a diet coke, Ginge a regular coke, and Tom selected a coupe of champagne to accompany their meal. For starters, Shona chose prawns pil pil, while Ginge went for a double cheeseburger and chips. Tom, meanwhile, began his dining experience with smoked salmon.

open image in gallery Shona during the ‘I’m a Celeb’ final ( ITV )

For their main courses, Shona enjoyed boiled bacon and cabbage, Ginge opted for a substantial pepperoni pizza alongside chicken tenders, and Tom savoured venison served with a rich red wine jus, dauphinoise potatoes, and broad beans.

The meal concluded with dessert, where Shona and Tom both selected chocolate fudge cake, with Shona's served with double cream. Ginge, however, preferred a generous slice of carrot cake to finish his banquet.

Saturday saw rapper Aitch, an early favourite to win, surprisingly eliminated from the show. “I love Shona to death,” he said. “If she gets it, she more than deserves it. Same with Tom, what a legend he is. But that crown needs to be taken back to my hometown (Manchester), so I pick Ginge.”