I’m a Celeb 2025 live: First star set to be eliminated from jungle
Campmates downed gruesome cocktails during return of fan favourite segment
The first I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 contestant is set to be eliminated from the ITV show.
Jack Osbourne, Alex Scott, Aitch, Angryginge, Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Ruby Wax are up for the first vote after losing a Bushtucker trial – the show’s first live one in six years.
The campmates retched their way through the trial after being forced to drink gruesome cocktails made up of two ingredients chosen by the rival campmate they were paired up with earlier this week.
Those who downed their glass in the quickest time won immunity from the first elimination. The trial ended with Irish model Vogue Williams vomiting after drinking a concoction of fish eyes and fermented fish.
Elsewhere in the latest episode, Shona McGarty was left feeling emotional after a chat about engagement, with the former EastEnders actor telling Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson that she broke up with her fiancé shortly before entering the jungle
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITVX.
The first elimination looms
Let’s be honest – this is when the series gets truly exciting. The first 2025 contestant will be leaving the jungle and walking over that famous bridge to their loved ones. But who will it be?
Who will win?
Credit to Vogue who really fought her way through yesterday’s absolutely disgusting live trial – so it’s no surprise that her mum says she’s there to win.
Appearing on Lorraine this morning, Sandra Williams told viewers that her daughter is strong-minded, joking: “If there is food at the other end of it, she will do it… Don’t forget she won Bear Grylls [in 2015].
“She is a very strong person and if she sets her mind to it, she’s going to do it. She’s there to win!”
Someone start a petition!
The comedian’s sweat-drenched, awkward performance as an unlikely backstabber made him the unrivalled highlight of Celebrity Traitors. Perhaps he could bring a little of that charisma to the jungle next year?
Angryginge is the bookies' favourite to win
According to William Hill, Angryginge has replaced Aitch as the favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle next week.
Before last night’s episode, Aitch had been the clear favourite, but the rapper has seen his odds nearly double from 6/4 to 11/4 as he now sits second in the betting.
Of all the challenges and trials to take place on I’m a Celeb, the food ones would definitely be my undoing. I could hardly get through watching Vogue chug those fish eyeballs without retching myself.
Now that we’ve had some time to think about it, something has been bugging me: Vogue Williams did neck her cocktail quicker than Kelly Brook, but proceeded to immediately throw it up again. Should this have ruled her out of immunity?
When is the final?
It seems the campers have only just arrived but already we’re looking ahead to the grand finale, which will air on Sunday 7 December at the usual time of 9pm.
Fans, though, will be treated to an extra long episode that will bring the 24th season of the ITV show to a close at 10.40pm.
Yuck!
Last night’s episode saw the return of the live trial, with contestants forced to chug revolting cocktails.
The last such event in the Australian jungle was in 2019, when it featured the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Roman Kemp, and Ian Wright among others.
A live trial also occurred when the series relocated to Wales in 2020 due to pandemic travel restrictions.
Rise and shine!
Here’s some gruesome cocktail chugging content for you this morning.
