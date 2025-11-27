Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Stars split into new camps after surprise twist

New twist is shaking up ITV series

Jacob Stolworthy,Rachel McGrath
Thursday 27 November 2025 14:25 EST
Comments
I’m a Celeb: Celebrities split into Win City and Doomsville camps

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has revealed a “rivals” twist which pits the campmates against each other.

The group has been split into two, with half residing in the luxurious “Win City” and the rest slumming it in “Doomsville”. Across the next few days, we’ll see the celebs take it in turns to go head-to-head in the hope of winning meals for their respective camps.

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Ruby Wax almost found herself at the centre of another row over the hoarding of food, when her camp, “Win City”, won a platter of cheese and biscuits. Luckily for the former talk show host, there was more than enough to go around.

On Thursday, Aitch and Ginge will be up against each other in the next trial. Later this week, we’ll see the show’s first live Bushtucker trial since 2020.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITVX.

Recommended

'Rivals' twist explained

To recap... the celebs are now facing off in pairs, and the winner of each trial will be sent to the normal camp - which has been rebranded Win City - and the loser is off to Doomsville.

These trials will determine not just who goes where, but also who gets fed well and who is up for the first elimination.

Jacob Stolworthy27 November 2025 19:25

Viewers were very taken by the Aitch and Shona pillow fight

Roisin O'Connor27 November 2025 13:30

VIDEO: The celebrities split into Win City and Doomsville camps

I’m a Celeb: Celebrities split into Win City and Doomsville camps
Roisin O'Connor27 November 2025 12:31

An emotional moment for Tom

Growing tearful in the Doomsville camp last night, Tom Read Wilson admitted: “I'm a wreck, sorry. I'm just a wreck today. I can't stop, I've opened the floodgates a bit.”

As Kelly, Martin and Shona rushed to support him while he wiped away his tears, he said: “I live alone at home, but the people in my orbit I see all the time, and they're so sustaining.

“Sometimes it gets the better of you, and I think it's probably good today that I had that catharsis with people that are so good at giving care.”

Roisin O'Connor27 November 2025 11:29

This I'm a Celeb theory is proving popular

Are we going to see a burgeoning romance in Doomsville?

Roisin O'Connor27 November 2025 10:20

It was name-drop o’clock in Win City last night.

And every sentence of this anecdote from Alex went in a completely unexpected direction...

Alex Scott admits ghosting huge TV star after their heartfelt gesture

Alex Scott admitted that she once "ghosted" Louis Theroux after he complimented her television work. Speaking on Wednesday's episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the former England international recalled how she met the Bafta-winning documentary maker at London's Drumsheds nightclub. Recalling how Theroux spoke of how much he loved her broadcasting work, Scott said she felt blown away by the compliment. However, when Theroux later reached out to her, she didn't reply to his message as she was nervous and shy. "How ashamed am I? I'm still in shock to this day that Louis Theroux messaged me," Scott added.
Rachel McGrath127 November 2025 07:00

When is the I'm A Celebrity final?

The end date for this year’s series has been confirmed.

According to reports, the King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned on Sunday 7 December.

Fans will be treated to a feature-length finish too, as it’s scheduled to start at 9pm and run until 10.40pm.

Rachel McGrath27 November 2025 06:03

It’s fair to say there are two stars who have dominated the series so far: Mancunian lads Aitch and Ginge.

I’d be incredibly shocked if they’re not in the final and right now, I’d guess they’ll be the last two.

Which only leaves one question...

Rachel McGrath27 November 2025 05:00

Were some of the rivals challenges harder than others? I would argue that the answer is yes.

Rachel McGrath27 November 2025 04:00

Here’s a look back at one segment of last night’s show, which saw some of the clunkiest name-dropping the jungle has ever seen...

Rachel McGrath27 November 2025 03:00

