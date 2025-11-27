I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Stars split into new camps after surprise twist
New twist is shaking up ITV series
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has revealed a “rivals” twist which pits the campmates against each other.
The group has been split into two, with half residing in the luxurious “Win City” and the rest slumming it in “Doomsville”. Across the next few days, we’ll see the celebs take it in turns to go head-to-head in the hope of winning meals for their respective camps.
Elsewhere in the latest episode, Ruby Wax almost found herself at the centre of another row over the hoarding of food, when her camp, “Win City”, won a platter of cheese and biscuits. Luckily for the former talk show host, there was more than enough to go around.
On Thursday, Aitch and Ginge will be up against each other in the next trial. Later this week, we’ll see the show’s first live Bushtucker trial since 2020.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITVX.
'Rivals' twist explained
To recap... the celebs are now facing off in pairs, and the winner of each trial will be sent to the normal camp - which has been rebranded Win City - and the loser is off to Doomsville.
These trials will determine not just who goes where, but also who gets fed well and who is up for the first elimination.
VIDEO: The celebrities split into Win City and Doomsville camps
An emotional moment for Tom
Growing tearful in the Doomsville camp last night, Tom Read Wilson admitted: “I'm a wreck, sorry. I'm just a wreck today. I can't stop, I've opened the floodgates a bit.”
As Kelly, Martin and Shona rushed to support him while he wiped away his tears, he said: “I live alone at home, but the people in my orbit I see all the time, and they're so sustaining.
“Sometimes it gets the better of you, and I think it's probably good today that I had that catharsis with people that are so good at giving care.”
This I'm a Celeb theory is proving popular
Are we going to see a burgeoning romance in Doomsville?
It was name-drop o’clock in Win City last night.
And every sentence of this anecdote from Alex went in a completely unexpected direction...
Alex Scott admits ghosting huge TV star after their heartfelt gesture
When is the I'm A Celebrity final?
The end date for this year’s series has been confirmed.
According to reports, the King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned on Sunday 7 December.
Fans will be treated to a feature-length finish too, as it’s scheduled to start at 9pm and run until 10.40pm.
It’s fair to say there are two stars who have dominated the series so far: Mancunian lads Aitch and Ginge.
I’d be incredibly shocked if they’re not in the final and right now, I’d guess they’ll be the last two.
Which only leaves one question...
Were some of the rivals challenges harder than others? I would argue that the answer is yes.
Here’s a look back at one segment of last night’s show, which saw some of the clunkiest name-dropping the jungle has ever seen...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments