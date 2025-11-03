Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is just weeks away – and there are already plenty of rumours surrounding this year’s line-up.

ITV may be facing renewed pressure to pull together an impressive crop of famous faces due to the high calibre of stars the BBC managed to recruit for The Celebrity Traitors.

The channel is yet to confirm who will be entering the Australian jungle to face the gruelling Bushtucker trials, led by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – but if speculation is to be believed, the lineup will feature the usual array of TV presenters, soap stars and reality show personalities.

Below is a list of the biggest rumours so far:

Jack Osbourne

open image in gallery Jack Osbourne is rumoured for ‘I’m a Celebrity’ 2025 ( Getty Images )

It has been reported that Jack Osbourne was offered a role in this year’s series. His appearance would arrive months after the death of his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy – and almost two years after his mum Sharon made headlines on ITV’s reboot of Celebrity Big Brother. “He is believed to be going into the jungle with the full support of his mother and his sister Kelly,” a source told The Sun.

Lisa Riley

open image in gallery ‘Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley ( Getty Images )

Leading this year’s crop of soap stars could be Lisa Riley, known for playing Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale. The You’ve Been Framed narrator will “get a big response from her other celebrity campmates during their time in the jungle”, according to a source. They told The Sun: “She has a naughty, mischievous sense of humour.”

Shona McGarty

open image in gallery Former ‘EastEnders’ star Shona McGarty ( Getty Images )

After Shona McGarty left EastEnders in 2024, having played Whitney Dean for 16 years, she was hotly tipped for an I’m a Celebrity appearance. However, when last year’s line up was revealed, McGarty’s name was nowhere to be seen – but it was reported by The Sun in May that she may have been approached to participate on the 2025 series instead.

Ruby Wax

open image in gallery TV personality Ruby Wax ( Getty Images )

Producers are allegedly hoping to secure TV titan Ruby Wax for a stint in the jungle, with one source saying Wax would add “real gravitas” to this year’s lineup. Having interviewed some of the world’s biggest stars, the no-nonsense TV personality would have a wealth of anecdotes to share with her fellow campmates – and viewers.

Conor Benn

open image in gallery Boxer Conor Benn could be this year’s late ‘I’m a Celebrity’ entrant ( Getty Images )

Boxer Conor Benn might be this year’s standout sports star, with one source claiming that ITV is working hard with the athlete to coordinate logistics for his appearance; Benn is set to fight Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch on 15 November, one night before I’m a Celebrity is due to start. Should Benn sign on the dotted line, he will likely be one of the show’s late entrants.

Denise van Outen

open image in gallery Denise van Outen has been rumoured for years ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, TV personality and West End star Denise van Outen hinted that she could be entering the jungle, saying she would “do it at some point”. After decades of appearing on British telly, including as a presenter of The Big Breakfast, the recognisable star would undoubtedly be a coup for the show.

Tommy Fury

open image in gallery Tommy Fury allegedly dropped out of ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Boxer and ex-Love Island star Tommy Fury was one of the 11 rumoured celebrities believed to have been lined up for the 2024 series – but he reportedly flustered producers when he pulled out with just weeks to go. A source told The Sun at the time: “Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of I’m a Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too.” This season could very well see Fury make good on his promise last year.

Vogue Williams

open image in gallery Model Vogue Williams ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

In what could be “one of the most glam signings” in the show’s history, Irish model Vogue Williams may be about to face her fears in the Australian jungle. A source suggested Williams’s role was all but confirmed, but called her decision to appear on the programme “hard” as it will mean so much time away from her kids. If she did sign on, it would arrive 10 years after her husband Spencer Matthews was kicked off the show three days in after failing to reveal his steroid usage to producers.