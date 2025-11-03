I’m a Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours, from Jack Osbourne to Ruby Wax
From an A-list model to the usual soap stars, here’s all the celebrities rumoured to be entering the jungle this month
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is just weeks away – and there are already plenty of rumours surrounding this year’s line-up.
ITV may be facing renewed pressure to pull together an impressive crop of famous faces due to the high calibre of stars the BBC managed to recruit for The Celebrity Traitors.
The channel is yet to confirm who will be entering the Australian jungle to face the gruelling Bushtucker trials, led by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – but if speculation is to be believed, the lineup will feature the usual array of TV presenters, soap stars and reality show personalities.
Below is a list of the biggest rumours so far:
Jack Osbourne
It has been reported that Jack Osbourne was offered a role in this year’s series. His appearance would arrive months after the death of his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy – and almost two years after his mum Sharon made headlines on ITV’s reboot of Celebrity Big Brother. “He is believed to be going into the jungle with the full support of his mother and his sister Kelly,” a source told The Sun.
Lisa Riley
Leading this year’s crop of soap stars could be Lisa Riley, known for playing Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale. The You’ve Been Framed narrator will “get a big response from her other celebrity campmates during their time in the jungle”, according to a source. They told The Sun: “She has a naughty, mischievous sense of humour.”
Shona McGarty
After Shona McGarty left EastEnders in 2024, having played Whitney Dean for 16 years, she was hotly tipped for an I’m a Celebrity appearance. However, when last year’s line up was revealed, McGarty’s name was nowhere to be seen – but it was reported by The Sun in May that she may have been approached to participate on the 2025 series instead.
Ruby Wax
Producers are allegedly hoping to secure TV titan Ruby Wax for a stint in the jungle, with one source saying Wax would add “real gravitas” to this year’s lineup. Having interviewed some of the world’s biggest stars, the no-nonsense TV personality would have a wealth of anecdotes to share with her fellow campmates – and viewers.
Conor Benn
Boxer Conor Benn might be this year’s standout sports star, with one source claiming that ITV is working hard with the athlete to coordinate logistics for his appearance; Benn is set to fight Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch on 15 November, one night before I’m a Celebrity is due to start. Should Benn sign on the dotted line, he will likely be one of the show’s late entrants.
Denise van Outen
Earlier this year, TV personality and West End star Denise van Outen hinted that she could be entering the jungle, saying she would “do it at some point”. After decades of appearing on British telly, including as a presenter of The Big Breakfast, the recognisable star would undoubtedly be a coup for the show.
Tommy Fury
Boxer and ex-Love Island star Tommy Fury was one of the 11 rumoured celebrities believed to have been lined up for the 2024 series – but he reportedly flustered producers when he pulled out with just weeks to go. A source told The Sun at the time: “Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of I’m a Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too.” This season could very well see Fury make good on his promise last year.
Vogue Williams
In what could be “one of the most glam signings” in the show’s history, Irish model Vogue Williams may be about to face her fears in the Australian jungle. A source suggested Williams’s role was all but confirmed, but called her decision to appear on the programme “hard” as it will mean so much time away from her kids. If she did sign on, it would arrive 10 years after her husband Spencer Matthews was kicked off the show three days in after failing to reveal his steroid usage to producers.
