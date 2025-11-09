Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The lineup for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 has reportedly been revealed, with Jack Osbourne and Kelly Brook allegedly poised to join the show.

One week before the new series launches on ITV, with hosts Ant and Dec, the 12 contestants allegedly entering the Australian jungle have been named in a new report.

Osbourne is expected to appear on the show three months after the death of his father, Ozzy, having received the blessing of his mum Sharon and sister Kelly.

He is said to be appearing on the show alongside TV documentarian Ruby Wax and popular 1990s model turned media personality Kelly Brook, who won a legion of new fans with her 2024 appearance on Celebrity Race Across the World.

open image in gallery Jack Osbourne is expected to appear on the show three months after the death of his father, Ozzy ( Getty )

Former Arsenal and Lioness player Alex Scott, who retired in 2017 and now hosts Football Focus, is set to appear on the show when it launches later this month.

The reported lineup, leaked by The Sun, also includes Spandau Ballet star and ex-EastEnders actor Martin Kemp, whose son Roman was on the show in 2019.

open image in gallery Former Arsenal and England star Alex Scott is on the ‘revealed’ lineup for ‘I’m a Celeb’ ( Getty )

The appearance of the ex-new wave musician on the rumoured lineup arrives after he cancelled a string of public appearances throughout November, which led to intense speculation he’d be on the reality show.

Shona McGarty, who appeared in BBC soap EastEnders as Whitney Dean for 16 years, is reportedly poised to enter the jungle, as well as Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, and comedian Eddie Kadi.

open image in gallery ‘Emmerdale’ star Lisa Riley is joining ( Getty )

Brit Award-winning rap artist Aitch is also claimed to have signed up for this year’s series, with Irish model Vogue Williams and Angry Ginge, a social media star with three million followers, also named in the report.

Manchester-born Aitch, real name Harrison James Armstrong, shot to fame with 2018 track “Straight Rhymez”, and he has racked up 20 top 10 singles, including “Taste (Make It Shake)”.

open image in gallery Martin Kemp is following in his son Roman’s footsteps with ‘I’m a Celeb’ appearance ( Getty )

Meanwhile, Angryginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, stole the show at charity football event Soccer Aid earlier this year and was named Man of the Match.

Tom Read Wilson, known as the receptionist and client co-ordinator on reality series Celebs Go Dating, concludes the line-up. He appeared on The Voice UK as a contestant in 2016.

open image in gallery Aitch at the Brit Awards ( AFP via Getty )

The new series will see Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return as hosts, and is set to premiere on ITV on Sunday 16 November. The Independent contacted ITV for comment, who said: “Any names suggested for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is just speculation.”