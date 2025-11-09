I’m a Celebrity 2025 lineup leaked: Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax and Kelly Brook ‘entering jungle’
Including three soap stars, a comedian and former 80s musician
The lineup for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 has reportedly been revealed, with Jack Osbourne and Kelly Brook allegedly poised to join the show.
One week before the new series launches on ITV, with hosts Ant and Dec, the 12 contestants allegedly entering the Australian jungle have been named in a new report.
Osbourne is expected to appear on the show three months after the death of his father, Ozzy, having received the blessing of his mum Sharon and sister Kelly.
He is said to be appearing on the show alongside TV documentarian Ruby Wax and popular 1990s model turned media personality Kelly Brook, who won a legion of new fans with her 2024 appearance on Celebrity Race Across the World.
Former Arsenal and Lioness player Alex Scott, who retired in 2017 and now hosts Football Focus, is set to appear on the show when it launches later this month.
The reported lineup, leaked by The Sun, also includes Spandau Ballet star and ex-EastEnders actor Martin Kemp, whose son Roman was on the show in 2019.
The appearance of the ex-new wave musician on the rumoured lineup arrives after he cancelled a string of public appearances throughout November, which led to intense speculation he’d be on the reality show.
Shona McGarty, who appeared in BBC soap EastEnders as Whitney Dean for 16 years, is reportedly poised to enter the jungle, as well as Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, and comedian Eddie Kadi.
Brit Award-winning rap artist Aitch is also claimed to have signed up for this year’s series, with Irish model Vogue Williams and Angry Ginge, a social media star with three million followers, also named in the report.
Manchester-born Aitch, real name Harrison James Armstrong, shot to fame with 2018 track “Straight Rhymez”, and he has racked up 20 top 10 singles, including “Taste (Make It Shake)”.
Meanwhile, Angryginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, stole the show at charity football event Soccer Aid earlier this year and was named Man of the Match.
Tom Read Wilson, known as the receptionist and client co-ordinator on reality series Celebs Go Dating, concludes the line-up. He appeared on The Voice UK as a contestant in 2016.
The new series will see Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return as hosts, and is set to premiere on ITV on Sunday 16 November. The Independent contacted ITV for comment, who said: “Any names suggested for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is just speculation.”
