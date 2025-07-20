I’m a Celebrity ‘lining up’ two memorable campmates for all-star version

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is lining up two memorable ex-contestants for an all-star version.

The first all-star version of the ITV reality show aired in 2023, bringing back old campmates including Helen Flanagan. Jordan Banjo and Carol Vorderman.

It’s been reported that a second run of the series could feature former football manager Harry Redknapp, who was crowned King of the Jungle in 2018, and The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins.

Collins first appeared on the show in 2014, but walked out after just three days.

A source told The Sun that getting Redknapp and Collins onto the show would be “a real coup”, adding that Redknapp in particular “was first on the list of wannabe celebrity contestants”.

The Independent has contacted Collins and Redknapp for comment.

open image in gallery Harry Redknapp might be returning for all-star 'I'm a Celebrity' ( ITV )

ITV producers have a large crop from which to pick: the series started in 2002 and has remained a ratings winner for the channel every year since.

Unlike the regular series, which airs from November to December, the all-star version is pre-recorded – and is expected to air in spring 2026.

Singer and presenter Myleene Klass won the first all-star series, with dancer Banjo finishing in second place and Olympian Fatima Whitbread coming third.

Other former contestants to take part included former cricket player Phil Tufnell, TV personality Janice Dickinson and ex-EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash.

open image in gallery Gemma Collins quit ‘I’m a Celebrity’ after just three days in 2024 ( ITV )

Instead of I’m a Celebrity’s usual Australian outback setting, the all-star series is filmed in “the harsher and more unforgiving” environment of South Africa’s Kruger National Park, with the contestants facing challenges “even bigger and tougher” than before.

The park, which is 250 miles from Johannesburg, is one of the largest game reserves in Africa, covering an area of more than 7,500 square miles.

It’s unknown how much the all-star contestants get paid, but the amount of money the participating contestants earn on the regular series has exponentially increased since the show started.

This gap has widened even more in the last four years alone, with Noel Edmonds, the one-time highest-paid star, receiving £600,000 for what ended up being just one week in the jungle in 2019.

But it’s Coleen Rooney – the public figure who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney – who has bagged the biggest ever fee, with reports claiming she took home more than £1.5m for her appearance.

This is believed to exceed 2023’s record-breaking sum that was paid to Reform MP Nigel Farage for what was one of the show’s most controversial appointments. He was given a fixed fee of £1.5m.