I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Viewers decry ‘injustice’ as Alex Scott becomes first star to be eliminated
Seven campmates faced the public vote – but who went home?
The first I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 contestant has been eliminated from the ITV show.
Jack Osbourne, Alex Scott, Aitch, Angryginge, Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Ruby Wax were up for the first vote after losing a Bushtucker trial – the show’s first live one in six years.
It was former Lioness Scott who received the lowest number of votes, who was in the bottom two with Brook. After leaving camp, Scott told hosts Ant and Dec she felt “free” and that she’d like former EastEnders star Shona McGarty to become Queen of the Jungle.
Scott’s exit arrived after contestants retched their way through a live trial after being forced to drink gruesome cocktails. Those who downed their glass in the quickest time won immunity from the first elimination.
The trial ended with Irish model Vogue Williams vomiting after drinking a concoction of fish eyes and fermented fish.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITVX.
Tom Read Wilson shocks I’m A Celebrity campmates with “real voice”:
Tom Read Wilson shocks I’m A Celebrity campmates with ‘real voice’
Not everyone agrees with last night’s elimination.
“Is this Injustice to Alex Scott?” asked one person on X/Twitter, while another wrote: “Wtf how is Alex Scott first eliminated?”
And there are plenty more where that came from...
One of the highlights from Alex Scott’s relatively brief stint in the jungle: her anecdote about “ghosting” Louis Theroux.
Alex Scott admits ghosting huge TV star to surprised I’m A Celebrity campmates
There's a new camp leader in town
Tonight’s episode will see not only another star eliminated, but a new camp leader elected. Fingers crossed it’s one Mr Tom Read Wilson.
First star eliminated from 'I'm a Celeb'
Catch up with last night’s episode here.
First contestant voted off I’m a Celebrity 2025
Alex might have left the jungle, but she could be headed directly towards a marriage proposal.
Her girlfriend, the singer Jess Glynne, appeared on This Morning on Friday (28 November), where she hinted she might be popping the question.
ICYMI
Jack Osbourne opened up to his campmates about his late grandfather, music manager Don Arden, who was known to “pull guns on people”.
Jack Osbourne reveals dark family secret on I’m a Celebrity
I’m a Celeb may be rapidly lurching towards its end, but at least reality TV fans have Traitors to look forward to. The hit BBC show and Claudia Winkleman’s fringe will be back on screens before you know it, with a rumoured start date as early as 1 January 2026.
While we’re on the subject, how do you think I’m a Celeb holds up after the phenomenal success of Celebrity Traitors last month? I certainly have a few thoughts...
Celebrity Traitors has exposed the fatal flaw of I’m a Celeb
Angryginge is the bookies' favourite to win
According to William Hill, Angryginge has replaced Aitch as the favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle next week.
Before last night’s episode, Aitch had been the clear favourite, but the rapper has seen his odds nearly double from 6/4 to 11/4 as he now sits second in the betting.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments