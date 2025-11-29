Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Viewers decry ‘injustice’ as Alex Scott becomes first star to be eliminated

Seven campmates faced the public vote – but who went home?

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 29 November 2025 05:46 EST
Comments
First contestant leaves I'm a Celeb 2025

The first I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 contestant has been eliminated from the ITV show.

Jack Osbourne, Alex Scott, Aitch, Angryginge, Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Ruby Wax were up for the first vote after losing a Bushtucker trial – the show’s first live one in six years.

It was former Lioness Scott who received the lowest number of votes, who was in the bottom two with Brook. After leaving camp, Scott told hosts Ant and Dec she felt “free” and that she’d like former EastEnders star Shona McGarty to become Queen of the Jungle.

Scott’s exit arrived after contestants retched their way through a live trial after being forced to drink gruesome cocktails. Those who downed their glass in the quickest time won immunity from the first elimination.

The trial ended with Irish model Vogue Williams vomiting after drinking a concoction of fish eyes and fermented fish.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITVX.

Recommended

Tom Read Wilson shocks I’m A Celebrity campmates with “real voice”:

Tom Read Wilson shocks I’m A Celebrity campmates with ‘real voice’

I’m A Celebrity’s Tom Read Wilson shocked his fellow campmates by revealing his “real voice”. The Celebs Go Dating receptionist, who is known for his high-pitched received pronunciation accent, was discussing his dating life on Monday’s (24 November) episode of the show when he dropped into a lower register. Pretending to hit on Kelly Brook after she asked him what his type is, he replied in a husky voice: “You fit the bill,” delighting his campmates. Later, speaking in the Bush Telegraph, he kept up the persona as he said: “You know what, that Tom character with all the fancy language, it is so exhausting.”
Louis Chilton29 November 2025 10:46

Not everyone agrees with last night’s elimination.

“Is this Injustice to Alex Scott?” asked one person on X/Twitter, while another wrote: “Wtf how is Alex Scott first eliminated?”

And there are plenty more where that came from...

Louis Chilton29 November 2025 09:43

One of the highlights from Alex Scott’s relatively brief stint in the jungle: her anecdote about “ghosting” Louis Theroux.

Alex Scott admits ghosting huge TV star to surprised I’m A Celebrity campmates

Alex Scott admitted that she once "ghosted" Louis Theroux after he complimented her television work. Speaking on Wednesday's episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the former England international recalled how she met the Bafta-winning documentary maker at London's Drumsheds nightclub. Recalling how Theroux spoke of how much he loved her broadcasting work, Scott said she felt blown away by the compliment. However, when Theroux later reached out to her, she didn't reply to his message as she was nervous and shy. "How ashamed am I? I'm still in shock to this day that Louis Theroux messaged me," Scott added.
Louis Chilton29 November 2025 09:00

A look back at the elimination from last night...

First contestant leaves I'm a Celeb 2025
Louis Chilton29 November 2025 08:30

There's a new camp leader in town

Tonight’s episode will see not only another star eliminated, but a new camp leader elected. Fingers crossed it’s one Mr Tom Read Wilson.

Jacob Stolworthy29 November 2025 08:00

First star eliminated from 'I'm a Celeb'

Catch up with last night’s episode here.

First contestant voted off I’m a Celebrity 2025

Unlucky star said they felt ‘free’ after leaving jungle
Jacob Stolworthy29 November 2025 07:00

Alex might have left the jungle, but she could be headed directly towards a marriage proposal.

Her girlfriend, the singer Jess Glynne, appeared on This Morning on Friday (28 November), where she hinted she might be popping the question.

Jess Glynne breaks silence on I'm A Celeb's Alex Scott engagement plans
Jacob Stolworthy29 November 2025 06:00

ICYMI

Jack Osbourne opened up to his campmates about his late grandfather, music manager Don Arden, who was known to “pull guns on people”.

Jack Osbourne reveals dark family secret on I’m a Celebrity

A relative was known to ‘pull guns on people’, the TV personality says
Jacob Stolworthy29 November 2025 05:00

I’m a Celeb may be rapidly lurching towards its end, but at least reality TV fans have Traitors to look forward to. The hit BBC show and Claudia Winkleman’s fringe will be back on screens before you know it, with a rumoured start date as early as 1 January 2026.

While we’re on the subject, how do you think I’m a Celeb holds up after the phenomenal success of Celebrity Traitors last month? I certainly have a few thoughts...

Celebrity Traitors has exposed the fatal flaw of I’m a Celeb

After the flatulence and fanfare of ‘Celebrity Traitors’, the return of ITV’s annual jungle series and its predictable lineup falls seriously flat. The show’s bosses could learn a thing or two from the BBC, writes Rachel McGrath
Annabel Nugent29 November 2025 04:00

Angryginge is the bookies' favourite to win

According to William Hill, Angryginge has replaced Aitch as the favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle next week.

Before last night’s episode, Aitch had been the clear favourite, but the rapper has seen his odds nearly double from 6/4 to 11/4 as he now sits second in the betting.

(ITV)
Jacob Stolworthy29 November 2025 03:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in