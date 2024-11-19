I’m a Celebrity live: Coleen Rooney reveals Wagatha Christie secrets as Barry opens up about daughter’s death
Barry McGuigan broke down in tears as he told camp about the death of his daughter
The I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! cast are beginning to settle into jungle life as they enter their third day at camp.
Monday night’s episode saw GK Barry become a fan favourite contestant when she successfully took on the “Vile Volcano” Bushtucker trial. Elsewhere, Coleen Rooney dished out juicy details surrounding her infamous “Wagatha Christie” trial, while the rest of the campmates started bonding.
During one emotional campsite chat, boxer Barry McGuigan broke down in tears as he opened up about the loss of his daughter, Danika, while Rooney reflected on the death of her sister, who died when she was 14.
Among this year’s contestants are N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse. Others include McFly singer Danny Jones, McGuigan and Rooney, who is the show’s highest-paid star in its history.
Halsall will be facing the Bushtucker trial during Tuesday night’s episode following a public vote.
New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.
Watch: Coleen Rooney opens up about ‘nightmare’ Wagatha Christie saga which left her ‘ashamed'
I’m a Celebrity viewers want Barry McGuigan to win the show after ‘brave’ chat about grief
The 63-year-old former boxing champion is one of a handful of celebrities who entered the Australian jungle over the weekend, to take part in a series of gruelling challenges.
While the show’s launch saw the stars drink gruesome cocktails and skydive out of helicopters, the latest episode saw more reflective conversations taking place as the group bonded.
“I used to go to church a lot but after my daughter… you know, not so much,” the former boxer replied to Irish radio presenter Dean McCullough who asked if McGuigan went to church.
“She had leukaemia, when I was making The Boxer with Daniel Day-Lewis, three weeks from the end I had to leave because she’d been diagnosed with leukaemia.
Danika McGuigan, the boxing champion’s only daughter, died of cancer in 2019, aged 33
Rebekah Vardy joyfully mocks Coleen Rooney mishap on I’m a Celeb debut
Rebekah Vardy has twice mocked her WAG rival Coleen Rooney, following her debut on I’m a Celebrity.
Rooney is reportedly being paid £1.5m for her appearance on the show, which sees familiar faces undergo a series of gruelling and nauseating challenges.
On Monday’s episode (18 November), the 38-year-old addressed the infamous “Wagatha Christie” court case against Vardy, which she said left her “ashamed”.
Vardy has called this year’s show ‘the gift that keeps on giving’
Tulisa Contostavlos reveals unlikely origin of band name N-Dubz on I’m A Celeb
Tulisa Contostavlos has spoken about the unlikely origin of the name of her band, N-Dubz.
The singer explained that her cousin Dappy had hoped to be a solo star but that his father, their Uncle B, advised that a group including a girl would be better. He also suggested including Fazer, Dappy’s best friend at the time.
She explained: “My uncle offered me 20 quid and then I bartered him up to 50.”
Read more here:
Singer joined the group for £20
GK Barry shocks fans with I’m A Celeb Bushtucker Trial win
I’m A Celebrity fans were left amazed as podcaster and Loose Women star GK Barry screamed her way to success in Monday’s Bushtucker Trial (18 November).
After a public vote, Barry was selected to tackle the Jungle’s “Vile Volcano”, which saw her face rats, lizards, snakes, and plenty of other creepy crawlies.
Read more below:
‘I dont think of any of us thought she would get nine stars,’ said some viewers
Coleen Rooney addresses ‘nightmare’ Wagatha Christie trial on I’m A Celeb
Coleen Rooney addressed her “Wagatha Christie” court case against Rebekah Vardy on Monday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.
Speaking about matters escalating to court, Rooney added: “That was my worst nightmare to go to court. I felt like it was like putting on a show for the whole world.”
Read more here:
I’m A Celebrity’s Barry McGuigan left in tears as he opens up about daughter’s death
TV personality Coleen Rooney also shared her grief after revealing her sister died aged 14
Rylan shuts down criticism of Tulisa Contostavlos’s apearance
Rylan has shut down criticism surrounding Tulisa Contostavlos during the launch episode of the series.
The N-Dubz singer was a judge on The X Factor in 2012 when Rylan competed and finished fourth, and her appearance on the ITV reality show arrives after what has been a tough decade for the star.
Rylan, who is now a successful TV presenter, pledged his support for Contostavlos as the launch episode began. He shared a photo of the singer, writing: “YES 2012 come throughhhhhhh.”
He then added: “Also before people start going for appearance, Tulisa has been through a lot health wise the last few years so let’s not make s*** jokes about her on twitter yeah.”
Read more below:
Rylan shuts down criticism of Tulisa during I’m a Celebrity launch
‘She’s been through a lot health wise the last few years,’ Rylan informed followers
The full I’m a Celeb lineup
Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2024 lineup
Meet the full cast, including Coleen Rooney and N-Dubz’s Tulisa Contostavlos
Why Tulisa left the spotlight
The N-Dubz singer hasn’t had an easy time in the spotlight over the years.
Find out why she’s made a return via reality TV, below:
Why I’m a Celebrity 2024 contestant Tulisa left the spotlight after The X Factor
The N-Dubz singer has faced several obstacles in the last 10 years
I’m a Celebrity 2024 is too nice – you’d get more thrills re-reading Coleen Rooney’s Wagatha Christie tweets
Katie Rosseinsky argues that this year’s crop of contestants are too nice.
Read me below:
I’m a Celeb is a bore – you’re better off re-reading Coleen’s Wagatha Christie tweets
There are no obvious fault lines or tricky personalities, let alone the potential for intra-camp romance
