Ruth Langsford has secured a role on the new series ofI’m a Celebrity, months after separating from Eamonn Holmes.

The Loose Women and former This Morning presenter has endured a “tough year” but is set to shake that off after securing a key role in the ITV reality series, which has already filmed numerous trials ahead of its launch on Sunday (17 November).

Langsford will be in Australia to support her Loose Women co-star, who is entering the jungle, on ITV2 spin-off show I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked alongside hosts Joel Dommett, Kemi Rodgers and last year’s winner Sam Thompson,

A source told The Sun: “It’s been a tough year for Ruth and she’s been putting her best foot forward, she’s thrilled to have been asked to appear on the spin-off show and fly to Australia ahead of Christmas.

“She’s rooting for Jane and can’t wait to give her opinion on how she is getting on. The production team are particularly excited they have landed Ruth to join them as they think she’ll be amazing and give the new format a boost.”

In May, Langsford and Holmes, who were axed from This Morning in 2020, announced they had broken up after 14 years of marriage, with a spokesperson revealing “they are in the process of divorcing”.

The pair, both 64, wed in 2010 after 13 years together and are said to be “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”.

Holmes, who now presents his own show on GB News, has a new girlfriend, Katie Alexander, and recently said he will be “glad to see the back of” 2024.

The host has three children with his first wife, Gabrielle, whom he married in 1985. Their relationship ended in 1994. He began dating Langsford two years later, but the pair kept their romance a secret out of respect for Gabrielle.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford split earlier this year ( Getty Images )

After six years together, Holmes and Langsford had a son together and, in June 2010, they married at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.

Over the years, the couple have hosted a number of shows together, including ITV quiz show Gift Wrapped (2014), Channel 5’s How the Other Half Lives (2015-17) and dieting series Lose a Stone in Four Weeks, which debuted on Channel 4 in 2019.

They also presented Eamonn & Ruth’s 7 Year Itch (2017) and Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth (2018-19).