I’m A Celebrity eliminates third contestant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vogue Williams has become the third celebrity to leave the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The model and podcaster was a late addition to the series alongside Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson and spent 13 days in the jungle.

Williams learned her fate when presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly went into camp during Monday night’s show. She was in the bottom two with Kelly Brook.

open image in gallery Williams left the show on Monday ( ITV )

Speaking to presenters Ant and Dec after leaving the jungle, Williams gave her verdict on some of the drama that has been unfolding.

The star admitted that she thinks two of the stars aren’t pulling their weight when it comes to chores.

“Ginge and Aitch are a bit resistant to their chores,” she said. “I don’t really understand the whole cup-gate. I just turned into what I’m like at home.”

Williams also revealed who snuck in the contraband butter Shona McGarty was caught using over the weekend - blaming Angryginge.

“He found it somewhere and brought half of it in,” Williams said. “It was covered in sticks, I thought, ‘I don’t want that’.”

Alex Scott was the first celebrity to leave the jungle on Friday night before Eddie Kadi was evicted on Sunday.

While the stars usually stay in Australia for the rest of the series, Scott has flown home to be with her girlfriend Jess Glynne, whose mother suffered a major stroke just weeks ago.

“It's been a tough time for us and obviously her family, and it was a tough decision to come into the jungle, but then Jess never wanted me to step away from not doing it,” the ex-England player told The Mirror.