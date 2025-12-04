Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sixth contestant has been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2025, with Martin Kemp sent home after a viewer vote.

On Thursday (4 December), hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrived in camp to inform the contestants that Kemp and Lisa Riley were in the bottom two.

It was then revealed that Kemp would be the next celebrity to leave the jungle.

Kemp’s departure came shortly after he took part in his first ever Bushtucker trial, the Lethal Library, after having been exempt from the majority of challenges on medical grounds.

He and fellow campmate Tom Read Wilson ended up earning five stars out of seven in the trial, after correctly identifying book titles based on picture clues.

open image in gallery Martin Kemp in 'I'm a Celeb' ( ITV )

The Spandau Ballet musician was greeted by his wife Shirlie as he left the camp.

open image in gallery Kemp with wife Shirlie ( ITV )

His departure came after comedian Ruby Wax was voted off the show on Wednesday in a surprise eviction result, while model and presenter Kelly Brook was the fourth to leave the competition of Tuesday.

The final of the show is set to air on Sunday 7 December. Current favourites to win include Aitch, Angryginge and Celebs Go Dating star Read Wilson, who was a late entrant on this year’s series with Irish podcast host Vogue Williams.

Last year’s competition saw McFly star Danny Jones crowned as the king of the jungle.

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.