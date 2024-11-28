Oti Mabuse breaks down on I’m a Celeb with emotional confession

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An emotional Oti Mabuse revealed just how much she is struggling in the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The professional dancer and former star of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancingis one of several celebrities to feature on the latest series of the hit ITV reality show, alongside TV personality Coleen Rooney and pop musician Tulisa.

Mabuse admitted on Thursday’s (28 November) episode of I’m a Celebrity that her stay in the Australian jungle had taken a toll on her, saying that she found it “exhausting” and missed her usual support systems.

“You know they say you have a dip, and I don’t think I’ve had one until now,” she said. “You don’t have your normal support you know, you don’t have your spiritual support, you don’t have your emotional support, you don’t have your physical…

“It’s the mental and physical support for me which for me I was just like, ‘’Wow, ok none of my family’s around.’”

With Mabuse visibly upset, the other campmates tried to lift her spirits. “Your jungle family’s here, though,” said Tulisa.

Later in the Bush Telegraph interview, a tearful Mabuse added: “I just have to remind myself why I’m here, I just have to push and dig deep. I’m here for my daughter and I have to be strong. It’s just exhausting sometimes to be strong.”

Oti Mabuse on ‘I’m a Celeb' ( ITV )

This week, I’m a Celebrity viewers voiced their surprise after learning of Tulisa’s famous parentage.

The N-Dubz singer, 36, is the daughter of Plato Contostavlos, a musician in the 1970s band Mungo Jerry (best known for their breezy hit “In the Summertime”).

Plato was the keyboardist in the band, while Tulisa’s uncle – who is also the father of N-Dubz’s Dappy – played bass guitar.

Viewers shared their surprise on social media. “I did not know that Tulisa Contostavlos’ dad was the keyboard player in Mungo Jerry,” one person wrote.

“How have I only just realised that Mungo Jerry is Tulisa (N-Dubz) Dad?!?”” asked another.

I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.