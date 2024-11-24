I’m a Celebrity shake-up as public vote reveals new camp leaders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The latest series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has undergone another shake-up as a public vote shifted control of the camp to contestants Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan.

Jones, a singer for the popular boyband McFly, and McGuigan, a former pro boxer, are among the celebrities competing on the 24th series of the hit ITV reality show.

At the end of Sunday night’s (24 November) episode, it was revealed that the public had voted in Jones and McGuigan as the new camp leaders, meaning they were able to delegate the various chores, and would be able to sleep in the luxury lodge.

The duo assigned the washing up to Jane Moore and Tulisa Contostavlos, water duty to Melvin Odoom and Dean McCullough, camp maintenance to Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins, cooking to Oti Mabuse and Reverend Richard Coles, and wood collection to GK Barry and Alan Halsall.

The changes appear to have stirred up resentment in the camp, with Moore having specifically requested not to do the cleaning. In the episode, Jones claimed that he had been told the opposite by the Loose Women pannellist herself.

Elsewhere on the episode, Rooney spoke to her campmates about the time she and husband Wayne met US president Donald Trump.

“When we lived in America, we were invited to the White House for Christmas, and we went in to meet Donald Trump,” she recalled. “And we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree.

Danny and Barry on ‘I’m a Celeb' ( ITV )

“So Donald Trump said to my son, ‘See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good looking girls.’ And I told my mum, I was like ‘dirty bastard’.”

Higgins, meanwhile, who joined this series of I’m a Celebrity midway through alongside Reverend Coles, spoke about an encounter with a former boyfriend that prompted her decision to go on Love Island in 2019.

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.