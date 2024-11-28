Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fans of the popular ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! have made their opinion clear of the show’s latest conceptual twist.

In Thursday’s (28 November) episode of the Australia-set competition, organisers did away with the usual Bushtucker Trial reward system, instead implimenting a new “credit card” system, involving the winning of “money” for their team’s “bank balances”.

This money would then be used by the celebrity contestants (among whom are Reverend Richard Coles, Coleen Rooney, and Tulisa) to “pay for things”, such as food, or access to the showers, using a “jungle cash card”.

Many viewers saw the challenge as a deliberate nod to the ongoing cost of living crisis gripping the UK.

“Cost of living crisis just hit the Jungle,” one viewer wrote.

“Making these celebrities pay to use the toilet like us normal ones that have to when using some public toilets is hilarious,” remarked another.

“I’m a Celeb is now just normal people simulator,” someone else joked. “Oh my god you have to WORK to afford BASIC NECESSITIES now THAT is crazy.”

The ‘stock ticker’ on ‘I’m a Celebrity' ( ITV )

The contestants, meanwhile, noted that the new system had changed the mood in the camp, saying that it was a lot “tougher”.

Viewers, however, were sceptical about the “cash card” system, voicing their complaints on social media.

“Looks like whatever they are doing in I’m a Celeb is going to ruin the show hope I’m wrong,” one person wrote, later adding: “Bloody stupid task not watching.”

“Anyone else thinks this credit card task is stupid?” another commented.

Elsewhere on the episode, contestant Oti Mabuse was conforted by the other campmates after breaking into tears.

The former Strictly pro admitted that she was finding the show “exhausting” and missed her usual support systems.

“You know they say you have a dip, and I don’t think I’ve had one until now,” she said. “You don’t have your normal support you know, you don’t have your spiritual support, you don’t have your emotional support, you don’t have your physical…

“It’s the mental and physical support for me which for me I was just like, ‘’Wow, ok none of my family’s around.’”

Speaking to camera later in the episode, she said: ““I just have to remind myself why I’m here, I just have to push and dig deep. I’m here for my daughter and I have to be strong. It’s just exhausting sometimes to be strong.”

I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.