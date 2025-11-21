I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Jack Osbourne left unimpressed by new arrivals Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson
Reality TV veteran complained he felt sidelined by model and ‘Celebs Go Dating’ star
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is heating up as the late arrival of presenter Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson saw Jack Osbourne left irritated by the camp’s shift of power dynamic.
Previously, the reality TV veteran had been sleeping on a comfortable bed and taking on the role as chef. He has now been relegated to a standard bunk, while Williams and Wilson enjoy a penthouse treehouse.
The shift arrived days after Osbourne clashed with Kelly Brook over the cooking.
Osbourne was also voted to take on the toilet-themed “Dreaded Dunnie” trial alongside former Lioness Alex Scott in the show’s next episode.
Also in last night’s episode, Brook and YouTuber Angryginge won eight stars for camp in a grisly Bushtucker trial that saw them get up close and personal with giant cockroaches and huntsman spiders.
I’m a Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Friday, 21 November.
Jack Osbourne had a bad day
Jack Osbourne wasn’t thriving in the latest episode after having his luxuries stripped from him by new arrivals Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson.
As well as being given a standard bunk, he had his status as camp chef taken from him, with Vogue and Tom assigning him dunny duty with Shona McGarty. Yikes!
In Osbourne’s own words: “I feel resistance to Vogue and Tom, I’m just kinda like, ‘Hey you don’t get to walk in halfway through the movie and decide to turn it off or change it…’”
How Angryginge got his nickname
In case you were wondering how Angryginge became Angryginge, the YouTuber’s friends Chazza and Heinz, who are part of the Bov Boys streaming collective with him, revealed all on yesterday’s episode of Lorraine.
Chazza explained: “When he used to play FIFA, he used to rage at the game. So I think that was one of the words he used to describe himself.”
Ginge, whose real name is Morgan, doesn’t have a personality to match the nickname though.
“He genuinely is one of the nicest guys you could ever meet,” Chazza said.
How much would you want to be paid to eat a fish eye and stick your head in a box of cockroaches?
I’m a Celeb ‘leak’ reveals 2025 cast’s salaries
You would be pretty annoyed if two newbies were standing there smiling while you were forced to contend with this...
Now, one more time, how did Kelly Brook lose those potatoes?
Fans are loving Aitch and Ginge, who are also the bookies early favourite to win the show. But there’s only one king of the jungle...
Kelly Brook provided one of the biggest talking points of the night when she revealed (while in the camp shower) that she pees while she’s in there.
One study in 2020 found that 76% of Brits wee in the shower. And Gwyneth Paltrow even recommended the practice to strengthen your pelvic floor...
