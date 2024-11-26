I’m a Celebrity live: Ant and Dec make bold claim about this year’s contestants
The first public vote is a matter of days away
The favourites to win I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! are emerging as the first public vote nears.
This weekend, the stars will start being eliminated from the ITV series – but two contestants should be content that they’ll be safe. The odds currently have McFly singer Danny Jones sitting at the top of the list alongside Coleen Rooney.
Bosses will undoubtedly be happy to hear Rooney has gone down well with the public considering they paid a hefty sum for her appearance.
They’ve certainly been put through their paces, with Ant and Dec declaring the latest episode the campmates’s “most terrifying day” yet.
Sitting at the other side of the odds is Dean McCullough, who has been relentlessly selected to participate in this year’s Bushtucker Trials. On Monday (26 November), he earnt 10 stars in his sixth trial – a much better attempt than one that caused the show’s co-host Ant McPartlin to react “unprofessionally”.
In tonight’s episode of I’m a Celebrity,Maura Higgins and Jane Moore will take on the next trial, “The Fright at the End of the Tunnel”.
Follow along with all the live updates from tonight’s episode below
Anyway, this Trial is called “Fright At The End of The Tunnel”. There are two tunnels: one above ground, and one below ground. The celebrity above ground needs to find the secret code words hidden in their tunnel, reading them out to the celebrity below ground who will be underwater and will need to use the code words to unlock the stars.
Maura’s going above, and Jane is going below.
Ant just made a bold claim about this year’s contestants. “You’re the screamiest bucnh of celebrities we’ve ever had on this show,” he says.
But now it’s time for today’s Bushtucker Trial!
It’s the turn of Maura and Jane. Huge cheers for Dean getting a day off (from us all).
Tomorrow’s trial will be called Shock Around the Clock. You can vote for which star you want to take part for the next 25 minutes.
Where’s Barry?
I’m a Celebrity very briefly turned into a mystery with a confused Barry getting totally lost in the jungle while helping Tulisa carry pots and pans to the creek.
I’ll be more honest: I think this is as nailbiting as the episode’s gonna get.
It’s good to see Melvin Odoom getting some screen time this evening! He’s been a bit absent these past few episodes.
Viewers are loving the campmates singing McFly’s “Shine a Light” to each other.
#ImACeleb imagine having danny jones singing shine a light to you 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XRryYZsUlT— Meg (@meganlouise1233) November 26, 2024
Celebs sing McFly around the campfire
McFly’s Danny performing their hit song “Shine a Light” – and then being completely upstaged by Barry McGuigan who, it turns out, has a set of pipes on him! In the words of Reverend Richard Coles: “Revelation of the evening, Barry McGuigan can sing like a canary, it was lovely.”
Maura’s woes continue
Who in the universe did Maura annoy? While other people’s items had surprise chocolates and sweets hidden amongst them. Maura was given… an apple. “What did I do to deserve this?” she rightly asks.
A surprise for Oti
Imagine enduring a bus ride accompanied by a load of cockroaches and then you get back to camp and find a frog standing on your bag.
An experience like that is exactly what Oti signed up for, in fairness.
