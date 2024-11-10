I’m a Celeb 2024 line-up ‘revealed’ ahead of new series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The full line-up for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024 has been “revealed”.

The ITV reality show has been on the air since 2000, with winners including Tony Blackburn, Stacey Solomon, Jill Scott and last year's victor Sam Thompson.

In recent years, I’m a Celebrity has been plagued with controversy for signing up two controversial politicians: former health secretary Matt Hancock in 2022 and Nigel Farage in 2023, which appeared to lead to a downturn in ratings.

It seems like bosses don’t have anyone quite so contentious waiting in the wings this time around, with The Sun claiming to have discovered the identity of every star joining the show later this month.

Below are the 12 stars “revealed” to be taking part in this year’s series

Coleen Rooney

open image in gallery Coleen Rooney ( Getty Images )

Coleen Rooney has reportedly signed up to appear on this year’s series. The wife of former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is said to have secured the biggest deal in the show’s history, which would surpass that of Farage and presenter Noel Edmonds with a fee of over £1.5m. “I’m a Celeb bosses have pulled off a huge coup getting Coleen for the jungle this year and the team are thrilled to have her on board,” a source told The Sun. “Coleen has a huge fanbase and she won massive plaudits for her classy handling of the Wagatha Christie case. She’s excited to show fans a different side to her and prove she can survive without her creature comforts.”

Tulisa Contostavlos

open image in gallery Tulisa Contostavlos ( Getty Images )

One of this year’s biggest stars is said to be N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, who was also once a judge on The X Factor. An insider suggested to The Sun that Contostavlos’s booking was inspired by a recent N-Dubz tour, which “introduced her to a younger generation, especially through platforms like TikTok”. They added: “Tulisa’s diverse career makes her a strong contender for I’m a Celebrity because she appeals to a wide audience. ITV is particularly excited about her new following among 16 to 24-year-olds, and hopes the deal is finalised soon.”

Jane Moore

open image in gallery Jane Moore ( Getty Images )

One Loose Women star who is reportedly poised to follow in the footsteps of fellow panellists Janet Street-Porter, Frankie Bridge and Charlene White is Jane Moore, who first appeared on the ITV panel show in 1999. he has been a regular panellist since 2013 and is rumoured to be up for entering the jungle following a split from her husband of 20 years.

Oti Mabuse

open image in gallery Oti Mabuse ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Oti Mabuse is a former Strictly Come Dancing professional, appearing on the BBC series from 2015 to 2021. She won the series with both Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey, and appeared on Dancing on Ice as a judge after leaving Strictly.

Reverend Richard Coles

open image in gallery Reverend Richard Coles ( Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for )

Reverend Richard Coles, the media personality and former vicar, who was once a member of the band the Communards, will – according to The Sun – be a campmate on this year’s I’m a Celebrity. A source said: “Rev Coles will have a variety of tales to tell from his wild days as a pop star in the Eighties, through to performing on Strictly Come Dancing and his later life as a man of the cloth.” Earlier this year, Coles described his time on Strictly as “brutal” amid a behind-the-scenes scandal.

Dean McCullough

open image in gallery Dean McCullough ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Northern Irish BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough has reportedly been tapped to appear on this year’s series. He started presenting for the station in 2020, standing in for Clara Amfo, and in September 2022 he replaced Scott Mills and Chris Stark, alongside Vicky Hawkesworth, as hosts of Radio 1’s afternoon show.

Alan Halsall

open image in gallery Alan Halsall ( Getty Images )

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, had an I’m a Celebrity near-miss in 2023. He was rumoured to be a part of the line-up but was reportedly forced to withdraw after suffering a knee injury; the photo he shared of himself from his hospital bed essentially ruled himself out of appearing. It’s a likely bet, then, that Halsall has been drafted in for the new series.

Danny Jones

open image in gallery Danny Jones ( ITV )

It’s been claimed that McFly singer Danny Jones is following in the footsteps of his bandmate Dougie Poynter, who won the show in 2011, by entering the jungle. While it seems like a long shot considering Jones is not short of work – he’s currently a judge on ITV singing competition The Voice – a source told The Sun he is being offered a lucrative amount to appear on the show.

Melvin Odoom

open image in gallery Melvin Odoom ( Getty Images )

The radio DJ and TV host is believed to be entering the jungle this year. In the past he has presented shows on Kiss and Radio 1, and his presenting stints include the BRIT Awards, MOBO Awards and The Xtra Factor.

GK Barry

open image in gallery GK Barry ( Kate Green/Getty Images )

The second Loose Women star being tipped to join I’m a Celebrity this year is influencer GK Barry. She became a swift favourite to appear after it was reported she had withdrawn from participating in Strictly Come Dancing due to the rehearsal room scandal that hit the BBC show earlier this year. Barry – real name Grace Keeling – would be a hit with the youngsters considering she has a huge following on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Maura Higgins

open image in gallery Is Maura Higgins entering the ‘I’m a Celebrity’ jungle? ( Jeff Spicer/Getty Images )

Shortly after it was claimed Tommy Fury had withdrawn from the series, another Love Island star’s name was thrown into the mix: Maura Higgins. Higgins is one of the ITV2 reality show’s best-loved contestants, having appeared on series five in 2019. A source told The Sun: “With Tommy Fury pulling out, it gave show bosses the opportunity to look at other Love Island stars and Maura stood out as the perfect candidate.”

Barry McGuigan

open image in gallery Barry McGuigan ( Getty Images )

According to The Mirror, Irish boxer Barry McGuigan will be entering the jungle, replacing McCoist. A source told the outlet: “Barry is a bona-fide sporting legend and he’s a great person to have heading for the jungle. When he rose to fame in the 1980s as the WBA featherweight boxing champ he became a non-sectarian ambassador. He fought for both Ireland and Great Britain and was loved and respected on both sides of the divide. There’s not many who can say that.”

An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation.”

It was reported on 1 November that former Rangers footballer Ally McCoist backed out of an appearance – for a second time – having been signed up by bosses weeks ago. His departure follows that of Love Island star Tommy Fury, who also dropped out of the show weeks before it was due to begin.

Want to watch I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! while travelling abroad? Then you'll need a VPN to stream this show. Discover the UK's best VPN deals today. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.