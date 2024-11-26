I’m a Celebrity 2024 live: Ant and Dec make bold statement about this year’s contestants
The first public vote is a matter of days away
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec have made a bold claim about this year’s contestants.
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly haven’t held back when poking fun – and even growing frustrated – at the crop of stars in the jungle, with Dean McCullough and Barry McGuigan falling victim to the presenting duo’s many jokes.
They claimed in the latest episode, which ared on Tuesday (26 November), that the team of 2024 after the “screamiest bunch we’ve ever”.
In tonight’s episode of I’m a Celebrity, Maura Higgins and Jane Moore took on the latest trial, “The Fright at the End of the Tunnel”, winning six stars for camp.
Meanwhile, Reverend Richard Coles opened up about grieving his late partner while Oti Mabuse shared what she found to be “the hardest thing” about prematurely giving birth to her daughter.
Follow along with all the live updates from tonight’s episode below
The public have decided the person they want to face “Shock Around the Clock” is... TULISA!
She took the news like a champ.
It’s not Alan, GK Barry, Reverend Richard, Jane, Dean, Coleen, Barry, Danny, Melvin, Oti – meaning it might also be Tulisa.
Who will be doing the next Bushtucker Trial?
Ant and Dechave just gone into camp to reveal the result of the vote – and, straight off the bat, it might be Maura.
After Maura and Jane’s efforts in the Bushtucker trial, the campmates have been treated to a dinner of mud crabs. And they needed boxer Barry’s help to crack them open! Talk about having to work for your dinner
Fans of I’m a Celebrity have praised contestant Oti Mabuse for opening up about her daughter’s premature birth.
On Tuesday night’s episode (26 November) of the ITV show, ex-Strictly professional dancer Mabuse, 34, shared the poignant moment with fellow jungle-mate Reverend Richard Coles.
Richard Coles opens up about loss of his former partner
The emotion hasn’t stopped there: Richard has just spoken about the loss of his former partner, David. He tells Oti: “I miss him. He’s just left a massive hole in my life and I’m living my life around that loss.”
Oti Mabuse opens up about premature birth
Oti Mabuse has just opened up to Richard about the scary premature birth of her baby, who was placed in an incubator after birth.
A tearful Richard has his own story for Oti, telling her about her he once baptised a very premature boy who has grown up to be a healthy young footballer.
Six stars!
They won six out of 12 stars, which sounds bad but, I gotta say, that was a good attempt. Ant and Dec agree, telling them: “That was a very, very tough Trial, so I think you did remarkably, the pair of you. You should both be very proud.”
Maura is properly facing her fears, fair play to her. She seems genuinely terrified of these spiders!
Eeeeek, Maura is joined in the tunnels by toads, lizards and spiders – the birthday treats continue! And poor Jane – she can’t see anything because her goggles keep steaming up!
