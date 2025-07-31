Hulk Hogan’s cause of death revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed, a week after his death.

The WWE legend, 71, died July 24 from an acute myocardial infarction, most commonly known as a heart attack, according to medical records from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center, obtained by Page Six. An acute myocardial infarction happens when blood flow to one’s heart is blocked.

Before the heart attack, Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, had a history of atrial fibrillation (also known as Afib or AF), a heart rhythm disorder where the chambers of the heart beat irregularly or rapidly.

The medical records also revealed that before his death, Hogan had chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of cancer that affects the white blood cells.

However, Hogan’s history with leukemia was not previously known.

Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack, a medical examiner has ruled ( REUTERS )

The Pinellas County Forensic Science Center provided an update to Page Six regarding what will happen to Hogan next, saying: “I am not aware when Mr. Bollea will be cremated, only that we received a request for cremation approval.”

Hogan died July 24 at the age of 71. Medics were called to Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida, home the morning of his death.

The Clearwater police department in Florida said officers and fire crews responded to the call shortly before 10 a.m. Hogan was found “experiencing a serious medical-related issue” in a house on Eldorado Avenue, and he was taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

Hogan died at 11:17 a.m. in the hospital, and there were “no signs of foul play or suspicious activity,” Major Nate Burnside said.

The former wrestler’s family confirmed his health issues in their tributes to him. His wife, Sky Hogan, shared a sweet photo of herself kissing him on the cheek on Instagram, alongside the caption: “I wasn’t ready for this…and my heart is in pieces. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them.”

“I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time,” she continued.

Sky, 46, added that her husband loved his fans a great deal, “despite his growing physical discomfort.”

“He did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him,” Sky continued.

Meanwhile, Hogan’s daughter Brooke, whom he shared with ex-wife Linda Hogan, broke her silence about his death on Tuesday. She shared that while she’d distanced herself from her father for the last two years, she had previously moved to Florida to support him.

“We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden he didn’t want me at surgeries…everything started getting covered in a thick veil,” she added. “It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through.”

She explained that while her father was “being so vulnerable with” her, something suddenly shifted. He then made a “choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit,” and Broke “felt a disconnect” between the two of them.

Hogan skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s, bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream. He went on to become an eight-time WrestleMania headliner and six-time World Wrestling Entertainment champion, in addition to an actor and reality television personality.