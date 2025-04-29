Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Helen Mirren has shared her views on ageing, telling people that it comes with “complications” but is something that “we must all try to embrace.”

The 79-year-old actress also shared her advice for younger people, encouraging them to make “little changes now to help them later in life.”

“It’s never too late to start doing something,” the Oscar winner said, “so why not give something a go while you’re younger?”

It comes as Age UK said there is a “major concern” about people’s physical health and wellbeing as they age.

The charity has called on people aged 50 to 65 to make exercise a “key part” of their routine as part of its latest campaign.

open image in gallery Helen Mirren stars in 2025 series ‘Mobland’ on Paramount+ ( ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mobland and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. )

England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty said keeping fit in midlife is one of the “main preventive strategies” for staying healthy in older age.

Backing the new campaign, Dame Helen, an Age UK ambassador, said: “Whatever you may think about ageing, it’s something we must all try to embrace rather than fear.

“It’s no secret that for many, getting older will come with its complications – specifically there will likely be aches and pains along the way, getting out and about and living as independently as we’re used to in our younger years may not be as easy to do.

“This is why I’m supporting Age UK’s Act Now, Age Better campaign, they’re encouraging everyone in their 50s to make little changes now to help them later on in life.

“It doesn’t have to be joining a gym; it can just be small changes like taking a short walk or yoga, which I still enjoy.

A new poll by Age UK found that 47 per cent of 50 to 65-year-olds feel that they do not do enough exercise.

Some 22 per cent said health issues prevented them from doing exercise, while 19 per cent said feeling unfit was a barrier, according to the Kantar survey of 2,100 UK adults aged 50-65.

open image in gallery Professor Sir Chris Whitty said keeping fit in midlife is one of the “main preventive strategies” for staying healthy in older age (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Archive )

Almost one in five (18 per cent) said a lack of time prevented them from regular exercise.

Paul Farmer, chief executive at the charity, said: “Age UK’s first major campaign aimed at people aged between 50 and 65 is driven by a major concern for the country’s physical and mental wellbeing as we age.

“Yet evidence shows that being more physically active, in whatever way works for us, and within our own capabilities, is great for our physical and mental health.

“Even a small amount of movement can make a big difference.

“Making regular physical activity a key part of our routine is one of the best ways to stay well and therefore sustain our health, wellbeing and independence in later life.”

Sir Chris said his 2023 report “included evidence demonstrating the beneficial effects of exercise, proposing that this should be one of our main preventive strategies for maintaining health into older age and for counteracting frailty-related physical impairment”.

He added: “I am therefore delighted that Age UK is launching a campaign targeted at people in midlife that encourages them to be physically active and I wish the charity success with its important initiative.”

Loose Women star Denise Welch, who is also an Age UK ambassador, said: “I’ve seen first hand how tough life can be as we get older, and while there are some things that are always going to be out of our control, I’m a firm believer in the positive impact small changes in midlife can have on the quality of our later years.”